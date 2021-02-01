  • MORE MARKET STATS

Budget 2021: FM Sitharaman’s budget a case of ‘wrong diagnosis and prescription’, says Congress

By: |
Updated: Feb 01, 2021 2:17 PM

Budget 2021 Live from Parliament, Union Budget 2021-22 Live Updates: "The nation needed a bold budget and more direct transfers to the weaker sections to revive demand, restart job creation," Deputy leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Anand Sharma tweeted.

Union Budget 2021, Budget 2021Congress leaders said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's speech was oblivious to the declining GDP. (PIB Image)

Budget 2021 Announcements, Union Budget 2021 Announcements, Budget 2021 News: The Congress on Monday strongly criticised the Union budget, saying Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s speech was oblivious to the declining GDP and the budget was a case of “wrong diagnosis and prescription”.

“The FM could have been brave but chose to be timid. The nation needed a bold budget and more direct transfers to the weaker sections to revive demand, restart job creation,” senior Congress leader and Deputy leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Anand Sharma tweeted.

The budget is “disappointing” and without a roadmap for accelerating growth and revival of consumer demand, he said. Congress spokesperson Manish Tewari also alleged that the budget was a “national monetisation plan — short hand for National Sell out” and there was “no central focus in Budget”.

“FM’s Talkthorn (sic) oblivious that growth rate of GDP is in a record 37th month decline.Worst Crisis since 1991. Except for a National Monetisation Plan – short hand for National Sell out no Central Focus in Budget. Bottom line-Will not grow economy but sell the family silver,” he tweeted.

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor also took a dig at the Centre over the budget, saying “this BJP government reminds me of the garage mechanic who told his client, ‘I couldn’t fix your brakes, so I made your horn louder’.” Another Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill said the budget has left the middle class “bruised and wounded” by not changing tax slabs, not increasing deductions, not making new deduction slots like home loans, not bringing fuel under GST, not sharing Rs 19 Lakh crore gain from fuel taxes, not reducing GST rates.

“After promising a century, FM is out hit wicket at Zero !! Instead of calling it as ‘budget of the century’ it will be remembered as ‘blunder of the century’ by BJP Govt #Budget2021,” he tweeted.

“Budget case of ‘wrong diagnosis and wrong prescription’ by BJP government which instead of healing, reforming and rejuvenating has chosen to adopt damaging, disappointing and destroying approach to push the economy further into vortex of recession,” he tweeted

