Budget 2021: FM reiterates focus on Atma Nirbhar Bharat in budget; says govt ready to facilitate economic reset

Updated: Feb 01, 2021 11:45 AM

In a bid to lift up the Indian economy, the first outlay set by the Finance Ministry is focusing on the Atma Nirbhar Bharat.

In this budget, there will be six pillars that will shape the government’s focus over the course of next year. Image: ANI

Union Budget 2021: In a bid to lift up the Indian economy, the first outlay set by the Finance Ministry is focusing on the Atma Nirbhar Bharat. FM Nirmala Sitharaman said that the government had announced the Atma Nirbhar Bharat package last year to sustain the recovery. For this, the government along with the Reserve Bank of India had invested an estimated Rs 27.1 lakh crore. With this, Sitharaman said this accounts for 13 per cent of the overall GDP. In this budget, there will be six pillars that will shape the government’s focus over the course of next year.

“The contraction in economy is due to global pandemic and external factors and the government is prepared to support and facilitate economic reset needed. The economy will gain pace,” said Sitharaman.

The Atma Nirbhar scheme will focus on strengthening infrastructure, doubling farmers’ income, good governance, opportunity for youth, women empowerment and other developments. The budget proposal rests on six pillars including health and well being, physical and financial capital and infrastructure, inclusive development for aspirational India, re-infurberating human capital, innovation and R&D and maximisation in governance.

Sitharaman said that Atma Nirbhar packages offered last year in May were five mini budgets in itself.

