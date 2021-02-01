Budget 2021: FM Nirmala Sitharaman allocates Rs 3,726 crore for forthcoming Census

Budget 2021 Live from Parliament, Union Budget 2021-22 Live Updates: The government is also working on a national language translation initiative.
Rs 3,726 crore allocated for forthcoming Census.
The government has allocated Rs 3,726 crore for forthcoming Census, which will be the first digital census, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Monday.
Presenting the Union Budget for 2021-22, she said the government is also working on a national language translation initiative. Sitharaman also announced a deep ocean mission with an outlay of more than Rs 4,000 crore over five years.