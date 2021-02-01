  • MORE MARKET STATS

Budget 2021: FM Nirmala Sitharaman allocates Rs 3,726 crore for forthcoming Census

By: |
Updated: Feb 01, 2021 1:13 PM

Budget 2021 Live from Parliament, Union Budget 2021-22 Live Updates: The government is also working on a national language translation initiative.

Budget 2021 Announcements, Union Budget 2021 Announcements, Budget 2021 News:  The government has allocated Rs 3,726 crore for forthcoming Census, which will be the first digital census, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Monday.

Presenting the Union Budget for 2021-22, she said the government is also working on a national language translation initiative. Sitharaman also announced a deep ocean mission with an outlay of more than Rs 4,000 crore over five years.

In other measures, she said the government has also proposed to set up a conciliatory mechanism for quick resolution of contractual disputes.

Further, the government also proposed to introduce National Nursing and Midwifery Commission Bill, Sitharaman said

