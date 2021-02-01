  • MORE MARKET STATS

Budget 2021: FM introduces Swachh Bharat 2.0; focus to bring ‘swachhta’ to urban India

By: |
Updated: Feb 01, 2021 12:20 PM

Budget 2021-22: To ensure ‘swachhta’ in India, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said that the government will focus on complete fecal sludge management.

air pollution,Sitharaman said that in order to tackle the burdening problem of pollution, the ministry has proposed Rs 2,217 crore for 42 urban centres having a population of more than a million people.

Union Budget 2021: To ensure ‘swachhta’ in India, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has introduced Swachh Bharat 2.0 and said that the government will focus on complete fecal sludge management. Apart from this, wastewater treatment, segregation of garbage, reduction in single use plastics, reduction in air pollution by managing waste from construction sites and demolition activities along with bioremediation of all legacy dump sites will be taken into consideration. “The urban swachh bharat mission 2.0 will be implemented with a total financial allocation of Rs 1.41 lakh crore over a period of 5 years from 2021,” the FM said.

Sitharaman said that in order to tackle the burdening problem of pollution, the ministry has proposed Rs 2,217 crore for 42 urban centres having a population of more than a million people.

Related News

The earlier Swachh Bharat mission introduced by Modi government had an initial goal to make urban India open defecation free (ODF) as well as 100 per cent scientific solid waste management. In the Swachh Bharat 2.0,  government is trying to tap other aspects under the Swachh Bharat mission including safe containment, transportation, disposal of faecal sludge, and septage from toilets. This has also been highlighted by the the Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs earlier. All wastewater will be treated properly before it is discharged into water bodies, and the government is trying to make maximum possible re-use a priority.

Also Read: Union Budget 2021 Live Updates- ‘MSP assured at price 1.5 times the cost of production across all commodities’

Since its launch in 2014, Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban (SBM-U) has made significant progress in the area of both sanitation and solid waste management. 4,324 urban local bodies have been declared Open Defecation Free, which has been made possible through the construction of more than 66 lakhs individual household toilets and over 6 lakhs community/ public toilets, far exceeding the Mission’s targets, the statement highlighted. Additionally, over 59,900 toilets across over 2900 cities have been made live on Google Maps.

Do you know What is Finance Bill, Short Term Capital Gains Tax, Fiscal Policy in India, Section 80C of Income Tax Act 1961, Expenditure Budget? FE Knowledge Desk explains each of these and more in detail at Financial Express Explained. Also get Live BSE/NSE Stock Prices, latest NAV of Mutual Funds, Best equity funds, Top Gainers, Top Losers on Financial Express. Don’t forget to try our free Income Tax Calculator tool.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

Nirmala SitharamanUnion Budget 2021
  1. Home
  2. Budget 2021
  3. Budget 2021 FM introduces Swachh Bharat 2.0 focus to bring ‘swachhta’ to urban India
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement
Advertisement

Most Read

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Budget 2021: FM Nirmala Sitharaman invokes Rabindra Nath Tagore’s couplet in Budget speech
2Budget 2021: Capital expenditure hiked 34.5% to Rs 5.54 lakh cr in FY’22 to push growth
3Union Budget 2021: FDI limit in insurance sector raised to 74%; Budget paves way for foreign control