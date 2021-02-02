  • MORE MARKET STATS

Budget 2021: Faster access to deposit cover if a bank fails

February 2, 2021 9:19 AM

Union Budget 2021 India: Bank customers will now be able to access their deposit insurance cover of up to Rs 5 lakh faster without waiting for a resolution in case they fail or face any other kind of trouble.

The cover is provided by DICGC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the RBI

By Ankur Mishra

Indian Union Budget 2021-22: Bank customers will now be able to access their deposit insurance cover of up to Rs 5 lakh faster without waiting for a resolution in case they fail or face any other kind of trouble. This is because the government plans to move amendments to streamline the provisions of the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC) Act, 1961, during the Budget session.

“If a bank is temporarily unable to fulfil its obligations, the depositors of such a bank can get easy and time-bound access to their deposits to the extent of the deposit insurance cover,” the finance minister said. The cover is provided by DICGC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Last year, the government had approved an increase in the deposit insurance cover from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 lakh for the bank customers. However, the bank customers had to wait for a stressed institution to be resolved for receiving the funds covered by DICGC. The government is understood to have brought this amendment in response to difficulties faced by the several depositors of stressed lenders like Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative(PMC) Bank andYes Bank, among others.

Many customers had earlier urged the government for easy access to their deposits in case of failure or stress in the bank. The RBI had earlier capped the withdrawal limit for the depositors while rescuing stressed lenders like PMC Bank, Yes Bank and Lakshmi Vilas Bank (LVB).

In some cases, like LVB and Yes Bank, RBI had allowed limited withdrawal for specific purposes such as health emergencies and towards the cost of higher education. However, in the case of PMC Bank, RBI had initially allowed the depositors to withdraw only Rs 1,000 and gradually increased it to Rs 1 lakh. The limit in PMC Bank is still below Rs 5 lakh covered under the DICGCAct,1961.

