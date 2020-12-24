  • MORE MARKET STATS

Budget 2021 Expectations: Telangana seeks funds for textile, handloom development

By: |
December 24, 2020 6:04 PM

Union Budget 2021 Expectations for textile industry: In a letter to Union Minister for Textiles Smriti Irani, Minister K T Rama Rao said the KMTP was being developed at a total estimated project cost of Rs 1,552 croreof which the core infrastructure works would cost approximately Rs 1,094 crore.

Budget 2021 Expectations for textile industry: Under the proposed scheme, we understand that a total of Rs 500 crore capital support is available for a Mega Textile Park.Budget 2021 Expectations for textile industry: Under the proposed scheme, we understand that a total of Rs 500 crore capital support is available for a Mega Textile Park.

Union Budget 2021-22 Expectations for textile industry: The Telangana government on Thursday sought allocation of funds in the 2021-22 Union budget for development of the Kakatiya Mega Textile Park (KMTP) and sanction of Mega Powerloom Cluster at Sircilla, besides other proposals. In a letter to Union Minister for Textiles Smriti Irani, Minister K T Rama Rao said the KMTP was being developed at a total estimated project cost of Rs 1,552 croreof which the core infrastructure works would cost approximately Rs 1,094 crore.

“Under the proposed scheme, we understand that a total of Rs 500 crore capital support is available for a Mega Textile Park. We request that approximately Rs 300 Cr of this amount be released at the earliest to kick start major external infrastructure works urgently needed at the park,” he said.

Related News

KMTP can be taken up under the Mega Textile Parks scheme of the Centre, he added. Requesting the union minister to establish a Mega Powerloom Cluster at Sircilla under Comprehensive Powerloom Cluster Development Scheme (CPCDS), Rao said as per the geo-tagging report as many as 35,588 power looms are in Telangana, with a majority of 25,495 in Sircilla District. The Telangana Minister also requested the Centre to sanction an Indian Institute of Handloom Technology for the state.

Do you know What is Finance Bill, Short Term Capital Gains Tax, Fiscal Policy in India, Section 80C of Income Tax Act 1961, Expenditure Budget? FE Knowledge Desk explains each of these and more in detail at Financial Express Explained. Also get Live BSE/NSE Stock Prices, latest NAV of Mutual Funds, Best equity funds, Top Gainers, Top Losers on Financial Express. Don’t forget to try our free Income Tax Calculator tool.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. Budget 2021
  3. Budget 2021 Expectations Telangana seeks funds for textile handloom development
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement
Advertisement

Most Read

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Budget 2021 Expectations: Lesson from Covid, Modi govt must spend more on healthcare, medical research
2Budget 2021: Covid-19 brings back focus on Yoga, industry puts these demands
3Pre-Budget meetings: Suggestions galore as FM Nirmala Sitharaman ends consultations