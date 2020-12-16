Budget 2021 Expectations: Long-term response to Covid-19 needs significant part of Union Budget allocation

The Coronavirus pandemic has stressed the need of having more technologically advanced and robust last-mile health facilities in India. (Reuters image)

Union Budget 2021-22 Expectations for Health: The Covid pandemic has changed the world and India is fighting against the invisible enemy with the available resources of the health sector. The Coronavirus pandemic has stressed the need of having more technologically advanced and robust last-mile health facilities in India. The Union Budget 2021 will be tabled in just over a month’s time and the health sector is expecting more specific allotments in this year’s budget to mitigate Covid and vaccination of Coronavirus vaccines. The long-term response to the Coronavirus pandemic needs a significant part of budget allocation to boost the upcoming vaccination process in the country.

Ahead of the Budget 2021, the Narendra Modi government of India has already allocated a stimulus package of Rs 900 Crore for the “Mission COVID Suraksha”. The “Mission COVID Suraksha” stands for the Indian Coronavirus Vaccine Development Mission. The Department of Biotechnology (DBT) for Research and Development of Indian COVID-19 vaccines were allocated the fund, the Ministry of Science and Technology said in a statement.

“The long-term response to COVID-19 requires a significant part of budget allocation to support vaccination. The time is for innovation and collective action in budget mobilization. Corporate houses can also contribute significantly by extending their CSR spending specifically to healthcare. The spirit of UN Sustainable Development Goal 17 (SDG17) required to create collective action for greater good and sustainability at large,” Dr. Shiv K Tripathi, Professor and Dean (Training) IIHMR University, Jaipur, said.

While the Covid-19 vaccination certainly remains the focal point, we have witnessed how the Coronavirus pandemic has been piling more misery on persons with disabilities and marginalized people of society.

The central government must consider an “increase in budgetary allocation for persons with disabilities and marginalized people of society. Among the Covid-19, differently-abled have faced more issues such as health, education, mental stress, and job loss in the health sector, where the government should focus on their challenges and have more policies accommodated for their benefit in the budget this year than the previous year. Differently-abled individuals are looking to our beloved Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to increase its support for the differently-abled individuals in India,” Prashant Agarwal, President of Narayan Seva Sansthan (NSS) said.