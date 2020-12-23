Budget 2021 Expectations: Implementation of NEP 2020, revival of education sector need Union Budget allocation

Budget 2021: In the Union Budget 2020, the Education sector witnessed "Budget Estimates" of 99,312 crore for the Financial Year of 2020-21.

Union Budget 2021-22 Expectations for Education: The implementation of National Education Policy 2020 (NEP 2020) and revival of the Education sector would require budgetary allocation in the upcoming Budget 2021. As the Narendra Modi government gears up to present its next Union Budget, the education sector, which has been facing challenges due to the Covid pandemic, would require much focus from the Central government.

“The new education Policy (NEP-2020) has introduced aggressive changes in the Higher Education System in the Country. The thrust towards bringing about these changes is clear with the emphasis on speedy implementation of the new Policy and the budget allocation for the same. The remarkable decision for creating a single regulator for higher education replacing the numerous regulators in different streams of education, common entrance exams for admissions to universities, multiple entries and exit options in degree courses, discontinuation of MPhil programs, and introduction of skill education across the disciplines will prove to be milestones in the march of the reformed education system. Also, the aim to bring the dropouts back into mainstream education through recognition of prior learning and non-formal education will meet a much-desired need of the Country,” Dr. (Brig.) Surjit Singh Pabla, Pro-Chairperson, JJT University said.

“There is hope that the Budget 2021 will promote the education sector as there is a need to revive it after the Covid-19 pandemic. In this regard, the new National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 has already set the pace for the development of the education sector in India. It provides a leg-up to flexibility in the learning curve, emphasis on conceptual understanding, critical and creative thinking, and promotes extensive usage of information and communication technology (ICT) while integrating skill-based education in institutions. Efficiency and transparency in the use of budget allocated to the education sector remain a key aspect. The focus should be on getting more children benefitted on per rupee spent,” Rustom Kerawalla, Chairman, Ampersand Group said.

In the Union Budget 2020, the Education sector witnessed “Budget Estimates” of 99,312 crore for the Financial Year of 2020-21. The 2019-20 Revised Estimates for the Education sector was 94,854 crore, according to details provided by the Government of India. Earlier this year, the Ministry of Education has announced the National Education Policy 2020. Among many other things, the NEP-2020 policy aims for universalization of Education with 100 per cent Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) in school education by 2030. The NEP-2020 also focuses on bringing back dropouts to schools and emphasizes foundational literacy and numeracy, no rigid separation between academic streams, extracurricular, vocational streams in schools.