  • MORE MARKET STATS

Budget 2021: Economy to rebound sharply in FY22 on account of reforms

By: |
Updated: Feb 01, 2021 4:16 PM

Budget 2021 Live from Parliament, Union Budget 2021-22 Live Updates: "GDP growth, however, is expected to rebound strongly in 2021-22 owing to the reform measures undertaken by the government," the budget document said.

Union Budget 2021, Budget 2021According to the document, the Indian economy was negatively impacted by an unprecedented health crisis in 2020-21 with the highly contagious coronavirus spreading across the country.

Budget 2021 Announcements, Union Budget 2021 Announcements, Budget 2021 News: The Indian economy is expected to rebound strongly in 2021-22 owing to the reform measures undertaken by the government, the Union Budget document said on Monday. It further said that the real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth is projected to contract by 7.7 per cent in 2020-21 as compared to a growth of 4.2 per cent in 2019-20.

“GDP growth, however, is expected to rebound strongly in 2021-22 owing to the reform measures undertaken by the government,” the budget document said.

Related News

It pointed out that the government announced under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat mission a special economic and comprehensive package of Rs 20 lakh crore – equivalent to 10 per cent of India’s GDP – to fight the COVID-19 pandemic in India.

“Several structural reforms announced as part of the package, inter alia, include deregulation of the agricultural sector, change in definition of MSMEs, new PSU policy, commercialisation of coal mining, higher FDI limits in defence and space sector,” it said.

Also read| Check Union Budget 2021 Live Updates here: 

According to the document, the Indian economy was negatively impacted by an unprecedented health crisis in 2020-21 with the highly contagious coronavirus spreading across the country.

It also noted that monetary policy remained accommodative during 2020.

The document said that merchandise exports (customs basis) during 2020-21 (April-December) were at USD 200.8 billion, which declined by 15.7 per cent over the level of USD 238.3 billion in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Bank credit growth was 6.1 per cent as on December 18, 2020 as compared to 7.1 per cent in the corresponding period of the previous year, it said.

Do you know What is Finance Bill, Short Term Capital Gains Tax, Fiscal Policy in India, Section 80C of Income Tax Act 1961, Expenditure Budget? FE Knowledge Desk explains each of these and more in detail at Financial Express Explained. Also get Live BSE/NSE Stock Prices, latest NAV of Mutual Funds, Best equity funds, Top Gainers, Top Losers on Financial Express. Don’t forget to try our free Income Tax Calculator tool.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

Narendra ModiNirmala SitharamanUnion Budget 2021
  1. Home
  2. Budget 2021
  3. Budget 2021 Economy to rebound sharply in FY22 on account of reforms
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement
Advertisement

Most Read

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Sensex, Nifty post biggest Budget day gains on Monday; here’s what analysts make of today’s trade
2Budget 2021: Firms to forego deduction if they delay deposit of employees’ social security contributions
3Union Budget 2021: Rs 4.78 lakh crore allocated for defence