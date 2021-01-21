  • MORE MARKET STATS

Budget 2021: CropLife India demands GST rate cut on agrochemicals and focus on R&D

January 21, 2021

Union Budget 2021 India: In a statement, the industry body said slashing the rate of goods and services tax (GST) will help lower the prices of agrochemicals and benefit farmers.

Budget 2021-22, Union Budget 2021The current GST rate on agrochemicals is 18 per cent.

Indian Union Budget 2021-22: Industry body CropLife India on Thursday demanded that the government reduce GST rate on agrochemicals to 12 per cent in the forthcoming Union Budget.

The current GST rate on agrochemicals is 18 per cent. ”The government should also simplify requirements under GST by allowing companies to adjust input credit of one state against the tax payable situation in another state as GST is a central levy.” CropLife India CEO Asitava Sen said.

Besides, the industry body urged the government to focus on research and development(R&D) by providing 200 per cent weighted deduction on R&D expenses by agrochemical companies, which would benefit the farmers across the nation.

Also read| Income Tax exemption up to Rs 3 lakh under Section 80C among top Budget 2021 Personal Finance expectations

“The government may consider providing this to those units who have minimum fixed assets of Rs 50 crore and incurring expenses of Rs 10 crore,” Sen said.

The industry also demanded that the government maintain an uniform basic customs duty of 10 per cent on both technical raw material and finished products.

CropLife India is an association of research and development-driven member companies in crop protection.

The Union Budget will be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1. The Budget session of Parliament will start on January 29.

