Budget 2021: Congress gave away seaport to ‘crony capitalist’ in Kerala, FM Sitharaman hits back at Rahul Gandhi

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Union Budget 2021: Hours after Congress MP Rahul Gandhi accused the Centre of planning to handover national assets to a select few crony capitalists, Finance Minister Nirmala Sithraman hit back at the former Congress chief asking him to first explain why his government in Kerala gave away one seaport to a ‘crony capitalist’ on invitation. Rahul Gandhi had alleged earlier in the day that the government was planning to handover national assets to few crony capitalists. In a tweet, Gandhi said: “Forget putting cash in the hands of people, Modi Govt plans to handover India’s assets to his crony capitalist friends.”

When asked about her response to the charges by Gandhi, Sitharaman said there was no need to respond on the charges that the Congress leader repeats every 15 days. But then she raised the privatization of Vizhinjam Port in Kerala by the then Congress government.

She said: “If I take one example of Kerala under Congress giving away one of the seaport developments on invitation to one of the crony capitalists that he (Gandhi) is talking about. Can he explain as to how for developing Vizhinjam Port – “a crony capitalist” I wouldn’t call him that but he (Rahul Gandhi) uses that word. (That) crony capitalist was invited by the Congress party government then in Kerala.”

“If that one thing can be explained by the Congress party, I would agree. He can go on doing his pet project of repeating this kind of a tweet every once in 15 days. But if he can’t answer that, then I think Rahul Gandhi should understand that he either understands nothing of what he is speaking about or he is being ill-advised,” Sitharaman said.