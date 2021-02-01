  • MORE MARKET STATS

Budget 2021-22 will usher in new era of inclusive growth in India: Rajnath Singh

By: |
February 1, 2021 4:36 PM

Budget 2021 Live from Parliament, Union Budget 2021-22 Live Updates: Singh said the Budget will expedite economic transformation, generate jobs, create infrastructure and lay the foundation for a self-reliant India.

Union Budget 2021, Budget 2021"It is nearly 19 per cent increase in defence capital expenditure. This is highest ever increase in capital outlay for defence in 15 years," the defence minister said. (File photo: IE)

Budget 2021 Announcements, Union Budget 2021 Announcements, Budget 2021 News: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said the Union Budget for 2021-22 is “unprecedented” in many ways, it will usher in a new era of inclusive growth and prosperity and set the ball rolling for making India a 5 trillion dollar economy.

Singh said the Budget will expedite economic transformation, generate jobs, create infrastructure and lay the foundation for a self-reliant India.

Related News

The defence minister said several new policies and programmes were announced in the Budget to support India’s farmers, agriculture sector and to reinvigorate the human resources of the country.

Also read| Check Union Budget 2021 Live Updates here: 

“This Budget is unprecedented in many ways and it will strengthen the sankalp (resolve) of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ (self-reliant India),” Singh said on Twitter. He said special attention has been given to economic reforms, employment generation, capital formation and creating infrastructure in India.

“Based on six pillars of good governance, this Budget will usher India into a new era of inclusive growth and prosperity,” Singh said, adding the Budget has set the highest ever capital expenditure target in the history of Independent India.

He also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for increasing the defence budget to Rs 4.78 lakh crore, which includes capital expenditure worth Rs 1.35 lakh crore.

“It is nearly 19 per cent increase in defence capital expenditure. This is highest ever increase in capital outlay for defence in 15 years,” the defence minister said.

“Several new policies and programmes to support India’s farmers, agriculture, infrastructure and reinvigoration of human resource have also been announced. I am glad that the Budget has proposed opening of 100 new Sainik Schools in the country,” Singh said.

He also mentioned a series of economic measures unveiled by the government in the last few months.

“During the challenging times of COVID-19 pandemic the finance minister had presented five mini-budgets in the form of packages in 2020. This Budget is the biggest addition in that series. This Budget is unprecedented in many ways and it will strengthen the sankalp (resolve) of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’,” he said.

Singh said the budget will help in realising Prime Minister Modi’s vision of inclusive development and expedite India’s economic transformation.

Do you know What is Finance Bill, Short Term Capital Gains Tax, Fiscal Policy in India, Section 80C of Income Tax Act 1961, Expenditure Budget? FE Knowledge Desk explains each of these and more in detail at Financial Express Explained. Also get Live BSE/NSE Stock Prices, latest NAV of Mutual Funds, Best equity funds, Top Gainers, Top Losers on Financial Express. Don’t forget to try our free Income Tax Calculator tool.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

Narendra ModiNirmala SitharamanUnion Budget 2021
  1. Home
  2. Budget 2021
  3. Budget 2021-22 will usher in new era of inclusive growth in India Rajnath Singh
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement
Advertisement

Most Read

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Budget 2021: Over Rs 257 cr in budget for Personnel Ministry to train bureaucrats in India and abroad
2Budget 2021: Air India disinvestment to be completed in 2021-22; Rs 3,224 cr allotted to aviation ministry
3Development-oriented, has something for all sections of society: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath on Budget 2021