Budget 2020: Why the FM should consider restoring deadline for filing revised income tax return

Budget 2020-21: For most taxpayers filing a revised return within one year may not be a difficult task.

Union Budget 2020 for ITR Filing: As per the Income Tax Act, taxpayers have a deadline to file their income tax return. To bring about any revision, a Revised ITR has also to be filed within the set deadline. A relaxation in the time-frame in filing Revised ITR is something that one may expect the FM to propose in the upcoming budget 2020. Currently, the last date to file ITR by an the individual who is not subject to tax audit is July 31 following the end of the relevant financial year. And, for filing the Revised return, the deadline is one year from the end of such FY, i.e. March 31.

However, this was not the case earlier as taxpayers used to get more time to file a revised return. “Earlier, the time-line to revise a tax return was two years from the end of the relevant FY, however, the same was curtailed to one year from FY 2017-18,” says Parizad Sirwalla, Partner and Head, Global Mobility Services – Tax, KPMG in India.

For most taxpayers filing a revised return within one year may not be a difficult task. But, for some, it may become a concern. “This change seemed to have impacted many taxpayers who have moved abroad for employment and qualified as Resident and Ordinarily Resident (ROR) of India (subject to worldwide taxation) in the FY of departure from India or any other ROR taxpayer who has overseas income. This is on account of the fact that the relief from double taxation to be claimed (if any) on any overseas income offered to tax could depend on the tax return to be filed in the overseas country/country of source of income. It is likely that the tax return filing deadline is such country (for e.g USA) could be later than the timeline for filing the revised tax return in India,” informs Parizad. Let us see a case study of an Indian employee who has moved to US.

Parizad explains, “As an example for an Indian employee who has moved to US on 31 December 2019 the deadline to file a US tax return for 2020 will be 15 April 2021. This is prior to his India tax revised/ belated return filing deadline (31 March 2021) for FY 2019-20.”

For filing revised ITR, there could be different reasons such as wrong information furnished in ITR or not furnishing some figures in the returns. One is, therefore, allowed to file Revised ITR within a defined time frame. However, only those who have filed original ITR within the due date is allowed to file a revised return. At times, the government extends the last date for filing ITR from July 31 to August 31 or even later. Still, filing of ITR before that date is considered as an original return. “Considering the genuine hardships that can be caused for such taxpayers, the deadline for filing a revised return may be restored to two years from the end of the relevant FY,” says Parizad.