Budget 2020: Why review and redesigning of GST keeping one or two rate is important

Union Budget 2020 India: The FY21 budget should avoid creative accounting and make its estimates transparent by way of including explicitly the off-budget items.

By Atul Sarma and Manish Gupta

Budget 2020 India: The Target of becoming a $5 trillion dollar economy would presumably be the guiding force for the budget for FY21. However, the current slowdown would haunt the budget formulation.

The budget for FY21 would encounter the following challenges:

* The economy has been witnessing a slowdown, which in our view is largely driven by demand compression, and policy shocks like demonetisation and poorly designed and hurriedly introduced GST. What is worse, there is no sign of its early recovery. In fact, the IMF slashed the growth projection from 6.1% to 4.8% for FY20.

* The FY20 budget estimates for revenue mobilisation were made on the assumption of 12% nominal growth rate of GDP. With falling growth rate, it will be a huge challenge to meet the fiscal deficit target at 3.3%. Shortfall in targeted disinvestment would further generate stress on the fiscal deficit. Sell-off of the government stake in public undertakings have fetched so far merely Rs 180 billion against the ambitious target of Rs 1.05 trillion.

* Falling growth rate accompanied by rising inflation has given rise to the spectre of stagflation. However, in our view current inflation is rather cyclical while the economic slowdown is structural. Even so, surging inflation and slowing growth impairs future growth prospects. The sharp rise in price also puts constraints on monetary stimulus. That places greater pressure on fiscal policy to address the current situation. This is a huge challenge in the face of large revenue shortfalls.

The FY21 budget should avoid creative accounting and make its estimates transparent by way of including explicitly the off-budget items. CAG has also repeatedly observed the understatement of the fiscal deficit. It has observed: “In terms of revenue spending, off-budget financing was used for covering deferring fertiliser arrears/bills through special banking arrangements; food subsidy bills/arrears of FCI through borrowings and for implementation of irrigation scheme (AIBP) through borrowings by NABARD under the Long Term Irrigation Fund. In terms of capital expenditure, off budget financing of railway projects through borrowings of the IRFC and financing of power projects through the PFC are outside the budgetary control. Such off-budget financing are not part of calculation of the fiscal indicators despite fiscal implications.” Inclusion of these items together with huge revenue shortfall would raise the fiscal deficit numbers for FY20 (RE) significantly. It could be in the range of 4.5-5% of GDP as estimated by a former finance secretary against the target of 3.3% and against the leeway of widening and contracting fiscal deficit by 0.5% of GDP given by the FRBM panel headed by NK Singh.

It should make a realistic projection of revenues based on a reasonable GDP growth and inflation projection.

The budget should propose an expert committee with the mandate to review and redesign the GST, keeping one or two rates and closing the loopholes allowing evasion. If this is done, it would prevent frequent ad hoc tinkering with the tax rate as is being done. As CAG has observed, even after two years, one significant area where the full potential of GST has not been achieved “is roll-out of the simplified tax compliance regime.” Simplification could help increase revenue and foster better compliance.

Watch Video: What is Union Budget of India?



India’s tax-GDP ratio is the lowest among the BRICS nations. Keeping in view the growing inequality in income and wealth distribution, the budget can propose a tax on the incremental wealth accumulation during a year among the highest income classes (say, those having annual income above Rs 1 crore) during a year. The budget should propose drastic direct tax reforms in the light of the recommendations of the Taskforce for Drafting New Direct Tax Legislation (Report submitted in September 2018 but not released) as well as the provisions of the Direct Tax Code. Such reforms should aim at simplifying direct taxes for better compliance and administration plugging tax loopholes that can minimise tax avoidance and litigation thereby minimising tax arrears. As it is, undisputed tax arrears stood at about ? 9 lakh crore in FY-18while another ? 7.8 lakh crore under dispute.

The revenue deficit has contributed to the tune of 69% of the fiscal deficit in FY20. The budget should, therefore, focus on containing revenue deficit, net of expenditures on social sectors like education and health rather than on fiscal deficit per se.

On the understanding that the current slowdown is driven by demand deficiency, the focus of the current year’s budget should be on sectors like health, education, rural infrastructure. Higher allocations in these sectors will not only help reversing the economic slowdown but also contributing towards building productive capacity in the economy. Higher allocation in education and health are particularly important in view of India having more than 55% people in the age group below 25 years. Similarly, higher allocation should be made in schemes like MGNREGA, rural housing, NSAP. A recent study shows that the expenditure incurred under MGNREGA, rural housing and NSAP induces a very significant indirect income. The total income effect is estimated at 1.86 times, 1.25 times and 2.3 times their respective direct expenditures. An increase in expenditure in these schemes would boost rural employment and incomes and thereby domestic demand, which is what, is current situation warrants.

Pruning wasteful expenditures and unifying multiple schemes with similar objectives across various departments would release funds for allocation in sectors such as education and health and rural infrastructure as suggested above.

Sarma is visiting Professor ISID, Delhi, & Gupta is with the National Institute of Public Finance and Policy, Delhi