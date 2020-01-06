Budget 2020: Why it’s the right time for FM Nirmala Sitharaman to cut income tax for individual taxpayers

Budget 2020-21: Overall, the income tax reforms are supply-side reforms, which are expected to have a trickle-down effect.

By Sandeep Jhunjhunwala

Union Budget 2020 India: As a major step to revive business sentiments and to stimulate investments, India had introduced significant changes to its base corporate income tax rate for domestic companies along with other fiscal measures, with effect from 2019-20. The rate was slashed from 30% to 22% for existing companies and from 25% to 15% for new manufacturing companies. Through this intrepid and appropriate step, India hopes to fillip the sluggish economy by increasing investment and also leave more disposable income in the hands of the corporates.

The ripple effect

Reduction of the corporate tax rate shall have a direct bearing on the amount of post-tax profits of a company. Resultantly, it shall have more funds to plough back into business, discharge borrowings, incentivise employees, distribute dividends, and much more. The companies shall also be left with more investible surplus to spend on capacity expansion programmes, research and development activities, marketing and promotions, etc., which shall have a ripple effect and shall consequentially go on to generate employment and give the desired impetus to the growth rate of the economy. For instance, the augmented profits, if used to discharge the debts, would lead to decline in the overall cost of capital for the corporates. Additionally, it shall also go on to afford more funds to the banking companies to lend out, which would in turn bring about a decline in the lending rates, relieving those with hefty debt burdens.

In India, where post-tax profits are already subject to Dividend Distribution Tax (DDT), a higher corporate tax rate left even fewer profits for distribution to shareholders. Reduced corporate tax rates shall not only reduce the net tax outflow but shall also go on to bequeath the benefit to the shareholders in the form of increased dividend pay-outs and increased share prices. Among other benefits, respite was also offered in the form of rolling back of surcharge or the ‘super rich tax’ for all domestic and foreign investors.

Rising expectations

Overall, the income tax reforms are supply-side reforms, which are expected to have a trickle-down effect. However, post these major reforms, it is only logical that the benefit be extended to the individual taxpayers as well, which shall have the desired demand-side impact. The government could raise the basic exemption limit from Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 5 lakh or could raise the income level on which peak rate of 30% is applied, from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 20 lakh. This would leave more expendable income in the hands of the taxpayers and raise their purchasing power, leading to higher consumption, which would in turn lead to an intensification of manufacturing operations, attract more investments and create more jobs. It would also leave the corporates with more operating income and thus spur the growth rate of the economy. The overall benefits, which are a part of the government’s objectives, shall compensate the revenue loss to the government, creating a win-win situation.

Akin the US tax reforms, which went on to boost investments, increase consumer spending, raise GDP, enhance wages/ productivity and amplify share prices, India hopes to achieve similar gains. Lower income tax rates and other fiscal benefits will encourage businesses and investors and make India an attractive destination for doing business.

The writer is director, Nangia Andersen LLP. Inputs from Vasudha Arora, Nangia Andersen