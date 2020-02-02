Budget 2020: What’s new for insurance sector

Union Budget 2020 India: The higher crop insurance expenditure outlay is credit neutral for the general insurance industry, as the earlier budgeted expenditure was not fully utilised.

Budget 2020-21: The new optional “Simplified direct tax structure” has reduced the overall tax rates for individuals; however, it removes all deductions allowed earlier (specifically deductions under section 80C, 80CC, and 80D). ICRA notes this development as a negative for life insurance companies, and general insurance companies with a high retail health premium book – a large part of the insurance companies’ retail premium is driven by tax exemptions for individuals.

The higher crop insurance expenditure outlay is credit neutral for the general insurance industry, as the earlier budgeted expenditure was not fully utilised. The recapitalisation capital outlay for the public sector insurance companies would be a credit positive for the three general insurers (all of them are undercapitalised). Recapitalisation can help the three general insurance companies with some capital to improve their solvency ratio. The three public sector general insurance companies are National Insurance, the Oriental Insurance Company and United India Insurance.

The Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) is likely to become the nation’s largest company by market value on the day of the listing given it’s the largest company on the basis of assets under management (AUM). Being a government owned entity, the company would see a valuation gap with its private players. The IPO for LIC would likely improve product transparency and efficiency across the entire life insurance sector, which should be a credit positive.