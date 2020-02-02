Budget 2020: What Sitharaman has to offer for automobile sector

Union Budget 2020 India: Specific to the PV industry, the government has hiked customs duty on imported electric vehicles to support local manufacturing.

Budget 2020 India: The domestic passenger vehicle (PV) industry has been through one of its worst downcycles in the recent 3-4 quarters and the industry was pinning hopes on a large infrastructure push and reduction in personal income tax rate. Revision in personal tax rate slabs for those who were not availing deductions earlier will increase the disposable income in the hands of such taxpayers and augurs well for the industry. Specific to the PV industry, the government has hiked customs duty on imported electric vehicles to support local manufacturing.

The government’s continued initiatives for rural development and farmer welfare in the Budget remain a positive for the farming community. Its focus on providing a holistic solution for the agri economy with initiatives such as increasing insurance coverage, enhancing rural income through effective use of barren land (to set up solar power units) and improving agri logistics/warehousing facilities augur well as far as rural sentiment is concerned and are thereby positive for the two-wheeler segment.

Further, the government remains committed to improving farm credit availability through increased institutional agri credit targets (up by 25% to `15 lakh crore); additionally, continued healthy allocation for schemes aimed at enhancing irrigation penetration would help reduce the dependence of the agricultural sector on monsoon rainfall and improve farm incomes. Further, the changes in the income tax slabs and discontinuation of DDT will ensure a higher disposable income for middle class households and therefore be favourable for revival of demand in the two-wheeler sector.