Budget 2020: Understanding Nirmala Sitharaman’s budget in 2 minutes!

Budget 2020 India: FM Nirmala Sitharaman presented the budget on Saturday.

Union Budget 2020 India: A clean, reliable and robust financial sector is critical to the economy. In our efforts to achieve the $5-trillion economy, the financial architecture should keep evolving and move from strength to strength, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman while presenting the budget.

INDIVIDUALS

* New, optional PIT rates with zero exemptions

* Benefits for affordable housing

MARKETS

* Dividend distribution tax abolished

* IPO for LIC

FARMERS

* Rs15-lakh-crore agri-loan target, Kusum scheme for 20 lakh farmers

* Incentives for states that follow model laws

START-UPS

* Turnover limit up at Rs 100 crore from Rs 25 crore

* Deferred tax payment for ESOP, 10 years for tax breaks

NRIs

* Residency rules tightened

* NRIs in tax-free jurisdictions may be taxed in India

FPIs

* Bond investment limits raised to 15% of outstanding

* Gains from DDT abolition

NBFCs/HFCs

* Partial credit guarantee scheme to ease liquidity

* Rs 100-crore firms now eligible for SARFAESI