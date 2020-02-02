Budget 2020: Understanding Nirmala Sitharaman’s budget in 2 minutes!

By: |
Published: February 2, 2020 5:13:52 AM

Union Budget 2020 India: A clean, reliable and robust financial sector is critical to the economy. In our efforts to achieve the $5-trillion economy, the financial architecture should keep evolving and move from strength to strength, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman while presenting the budget.

Budget 2020 India, Budget 2020-21Budget 2020 India: FM Nirmala Sitharaman presented the budget on Saturday.

Union Budget 2020 India: A clean, reliable and robust financial sector is critical to the economy. In our efforts to achieve the $5-trillion economy, the financial architecture should keep evolving and move from strength to strength, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman while presenting the budget.

INDIVIDUALS

* New, optional PIT rates with zero exemptions

Related News

* Benefits for affordable housing

MARKETS

* Dividend distribution tax abolished

* IPO for LIC

FARMERS

* Rs15-lakh-crore agri-loan target, Kusum scheme for 20 lakh farmers

* Incentives for states that follow model laws

START-UPS

* Turnover limit up at Rs 100 crore from Rs 25 crore

* Deferred tax payment for ESOP, 10 years for tax breaks

NRIs

* Residency rules tightened

* NRIs in tax-free jurisdictions may be taxed in India

FPIs

* Bond investment limits raised to 15% of outstanding

Watch Video: What is Union Budget of India?

* Gains from DDT abolition

NBFCs/HFCs

* Partial credit guarantee scheme to ease liquidity

* Rs 100-crore firms now eligible for SARFAESI

Do you know What is Finance Bill, Short Term Capital Gains Tax, Fiscal Policy in India, Section 80C of Income Tax Act 1961, Expenditure Budget? FE Knowledge Desk explains each of these and more in detail at Financial Express Explained. Also get Live BSE/NSE Stock Prices, latest NAV of Mutual Funds, Best equity funds, Top Gainers, Top Losers on Financial Express. Don’t forget to try our free Income Tax Calculator tool.

  1. Home
  2. Budget 2020
  3. Budget 2020 Understanding Nirmala Sitharaman’s budget in 2 minutes!
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement
Advertisement

Most Read

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Budget 2020: Govt pegs net market borrowing at Rs 5.36 lakh crore for FY21
2Budget 2020: Corporate Affairs Ministry gets higher budgetary allocation of Rs 728 crore
3Budget 2020: Startups hail Budget for relaxing ESOPs norm