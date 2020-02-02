Budget 2020: Understanding Nirmala Sitharaman’s budget in 2 minutes!

Union Budget 2020 India: A clean, reliable and robust financial sector is critical to the economy. In our efforts to achieve the $5-trillion economy, the financial architecture should keep evolving and move from strength to strength, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman while presenting the budget.
Union Budget 2020 India: A clean, reliable and robust financial sector is critical to the economy. In our efforts to achieve the $5-trillion economy, the financial architecture should keep evolving and move from strength to strength, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman while presenting the budget.
INDIVIDUALS
* New, optional PIT rates with zero exemptions
* Benefits for affordable housing
MARKETS
* Dividend distribution tax abolished
* IPO for LIC
FARMERS
* Rs15-lakh-crore agri-loan target, Kusum scheme for 20 lakh farmers
* Incentives for states that follow model laws
START-UPS
* Turnover limit up at Rs 100 crore from Rs 25 crore
* Deferred tax payment for ESOP, 10 years for tax breaks
NRIs
* Residency rules tightened
* NRIs in tax-free jurisdictions may be taxed in India
FPIs
* Bond investment limits raised to 15% of outstanding
Watch Video: What is Union Budget of India?
* Gains from DDT abolition
NBFCs/HFCs
* Partial credit guarantee scheme to ease liquidity
* Rs 100-crore firms now eligible for SARFAESI
Do you know What is Finance Bill, Short Term Capital Gains Tax, Fiscal Policy in India, Section 80C of Income Tax Act 1961, Expenditure Budget? FE Knowledge Desk explains each of these and more in detail at Financial Express Explained. Also get Live BSE/NSE Stock Prices, latest NAV of Mutual Funds, Best equity funds, Top Gainers, Top Losers on Financial Express. Don’t forget to try our free Income Tax Calculator tool.