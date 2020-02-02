Budget 2020: Transport outlay not in sync with target

Budget 2020 India: FM Nirmala Sitharaman said an accelerated development programme for highways would be undertaken.

Union Budget 2020: The total budgetary allocation for the transport sector at Rs 169,637 crore for 2020-21 is a very disappointing 7.2% rise over the revised estimate of Rs 1,58,207 crore in 2019-20. Given the country is aiming for Rs 102 lakh crore projected investment between 2020 and 2025 in the National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP), with an estimated Rs 35.77 lakh crore outlay for highways, railways, aviation and ports, the outlay for 2020-21 is rather small. FM Nirmala Sitharaman said an accelerated development programme for highways would be undertaken. She also talked about 15,500 km highways development programme although no timeline was specified. However, Sitharaman said the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway and two other packages would be completed by 2023 and the Chennai-Bengaluru Expressway would also be started. Apart from Rs 42,500 crore budgetary allocation, the finance ministry has allowed NHAI to borrow Rs 65,000 crore in 2020-21.

For the railways, the aim is to achieve electrification of 27,000 km of tracks, set up a large solar power capacity alongside the rail tracks, operating 150 passenger trains through PPP mode and more Tejas type trains to connect iconic tourist destinations. The high speed train project between Mumbai to Ahmedabad would be actively pursued, the FM said. Shubham Jain, SVP, Icra observed that though there has been some increase in the budgetary allocations towards roads and railways, the increase in overall capital outlay has remained significantly lower when compared to the requirement highlighted in the NIP.

For 2020-21, the FM has allocated Rs 91,823.32 crore to the highways, Rs 72,216 crore for the railways, Rs 3,798 crore for aviation and Rs 1,800 crore for shipping. In 2019-20, highways received Rs 83,016 crore, railways Rs 69,967 crore, aviation Rs 3,700 crore and Rs 1,523 crore was allocated to shipping.

In the port sector, the government would consider corporatising at least one major port and subsequently its listing on the stock exchanges. The FM said 100 more airports would be developed by 2024 to support Udaan scheme. It is expected that the size of the aircraft fleet would go up from the present 600 to 1,200 by 2024.