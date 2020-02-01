Budget 2020: Top expectations on accessibility and affordability in healthcare

Budget 2020-21: The healthcare sector too expects some promising announcements for all the stakeholders in the domain.

By Dr. Babit Kumar

Union Budget 2020 India: The Union Budget is set to be tabled in the Parliament by the Honorable Finance Minister in 2020. Since this is the first complete budget of Modi 2.0, people across different segments of the society are looking forward to some major or reforms. The healthcare sector too expects some promising announcements for all the stakeholders in the domain.

Budget 2020: Increasing coverage to healthcare access

Healthcare has today become one of the largest sectors in India, generating widespread revenue as well as employment opportunities. According to the Indian Brand Equity Foundation, the Indian healthcare market is set to reach USD 372 billion by 2022. This is driven by increasing coverage to healthcare access, medical tourism, greater health awareness, increasing access to health insurance, as well as rising expenditure in the segment not just by the government but by private players as well.

However, there remain some fundamental lacunae which can be addressed with the Union Budget. One of these is the increased spending on healthcare. While the government has announced its intention to allocate at least 3 per cent of the GDP to healthcare by 2022, this needs to be spelt out in clear figures. This greater allocation should also be put to use towards increasing the access of the lower section of the society to quality healthcare.

Budget 2020: Accessibility and affordability in healthcare

Accessibility and affordability in healthcare continue to remain a challenge for India. The present government’s focus on providing healthcare cover for all sections of society is indeed laudable. With the flagship Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana rolled out in 2018, the government has given access to millions of families to health insurance cover. However, a large part of the population continues to remain out of the insurance ambit, especially when it comes to voluntary coverage. In order to encourage this, the government can consider giving some tax incentives on health insurance policies.

In terms of healthcare infrastructure also, much can be done by the government through the Budget. The current healthcare infrastructure is inadequate to meet the challenges of the growing population of the country and urgent steps are needed to boost the same. The funds allocated for the development of Health and Wellness Centres across the countries are inadequate and need to be upgraded further to reach a wider population base.

Budget 2020: Tackle shortage of manpower in healthcare

Shortage of manpower in the healthcare sector is also a problem for India which can be addressed through the budget. There is a lack of skilled workforce in the sector and this can be addressed by increasing the seats in medical colleges and/or building more medical colleges across the country. However, there must be an attempt to balance quality with quantity in these measures which can only come with greater accountability and enhanced fund allocation.

Budget 2020: Tap into Medical Tourism

Medical tourism is also coming up in a big way in India as patients from around the world make their way to India for quality healthcare treatment. Through the Union Budget, the government can take steps to further incentivize this segment. Healthcare providers can be given incentives to extend cost benefits to international patients. At the same time, reduction in visa fees for international patients and ease of regulations for medical visas can further boost medical tourism in the country.

Relief in GST to private healthcare providers, nursing clinics, diagnostics centres, etc. will further incentivize the spread of quality healthcare to all segments of society. Benefits to these healthcare providers will, in turn, be passed on to the patients, making costs of treatment more affordable.

There is also a need for the government to encourage greater innovation in the healthcare sector. Towards this, the government can earmark funds and also ease the GST rules while encouraging investment.

There is indeed much being one by the government to increase access to healthcare but a lot more can be done. The Union Budget 2020 is an excellent opportunity for the government to showcase its intent with some concrete steps to meet the requirements of all stakeholders in healthcare.

The author is Radiologist, Motherland Hospital. Views expressed are the author’s own.