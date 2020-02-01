Budget 2020: Top expectations from the blue and grey collar (BGC) segment amidst growth in demand

Budget 2020-21: A significant share of the urban BGC workforce has been observed to be formed by migrants from rural areas to the urban parts of the country.

By Kunal Patil

Union Budget 2020 India: The job scenario in India has been undergoing constant changes, with new developments, challenges, and opportunities emerging in space every other day. While the white-collar segment is witnessing a stagnant growth of late, the blue and grey collar (BGC) segment is thriving, especially with the onset of gig economy, rapid urbanization, and proliferation of online delivery and transportation platforms. The companies are gradually changing their outlook towards BGC workers, improving the way they train and employ for them to lead better lives.

However, while there has been an unprecedented growth in demand for BGC workers, there are a few roadblocks that need addressal to truly enable a frictionless ecosystem and add value for the BGC segment. With the Union Budget of 2020-21 round the corner, here are a few expectations that this segment and its recruitment players have from the upcoming budget:

Budget 2020: Higher budget allocation to PMKVY

Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY) was implemented by the government with an objective to provide industry-relevant skill training to help people secure a better livelihood. While the program has certified about 3 million youth within its stipulated period of four years (2016-2020), the demand for skilled employees is continuously growing in our economy, so there is a lot more that can be done in this direction. An improved version of PMKVY is expected to be launched, with a higher budget allocation than last time, and a stronger emphasis on the placement of skilled candidates. That is where private players can help the candidates by connecting them to opportunities digitally. The government can play an active role in this by connecting Skill India-trained people with digital recruitment mediums so that the startup industry can directly help in employment generation.

Budget 2020: Better implementation of PMMY

It is widely acknowledged that encouraging entrepreneurship is among the most effective ways to boost jobs in the market. If the government can improve the implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY), then more people will be able to get onboard the entrepreneurial journey, thus creating more jobs. Further, while distributing the loan, the government can also push for digitization of the businesses and help them with hiring in the first place by connecting the PMMY and PMKVY plans. The government should also connect SMEs with the bigger market by means of better transport facilities and internet connectivity.

Budget 2020: Tax relief and a boost for SMEs

SMEs are known as the backbone of the Indian economy, as they contribute significantly to the economy both in terms of revenue as well as employing a major share of the total Indian workforce. To put this into perspective, half of the Indian population is employed by this segment. However, SMEs have traditionally been underserved financially. The majority of these businesses need financial security to run their business, whether in terms of the credit limit or the interest rates applicable on the loans provided. In alignment with India becoming a trillion-dollar economy, SMEs are bound to play a major role in the country’s progress and should, therefore, be given a further boost.

Providing some sales tax and service tax relief can go a long way in increasing the confidence of smaller players to take risks in terms of expanding their business and hiring more and more people. This will also improve their access to finances as they will have a relatively higher credit limit. Moreover, this will help foster innovations as the SMEs will be able to invest more in their R&D. China has been leading the charge in the field of SME innovation and the use of digital channels, and it is time for India to focus on the innovations in SMEs to solve the grass-root problems, too.

Budget 2020: Empower biz in rural India

A significant share of the urban BGC workforce has been observed to be formed by migrants from rural areas to the urban parts of the country. However, this is only leading to lesser opportunities to tap into and more intense competition on the supply side. To address this, the government should plan and introduce schemes that empower businesses in rural India, thus aiding those to hire more people. This will not only help address the above-mentioned challenge but will also enable migrants to find work near their family and cut down on the costs of living away from them in a big city.

Budget 2020: Make migratory data of job seekers public

Another key expectation in this year’s budget is to make the migratory data of job seekers across geography public. Having a database like that will help startups in designing solutions for people to secure jobs without having to migrate from their current location. Apart from that, facilitating access to datasets such as the city-level count of BGC candidates along with those of small and medium-sized enterprises in the same city will help companies in this domain to research, innovate, develop, and deploy products and solutions accordingly.

Apart from these expectations, recruitment players in this space are also looking to tap into the opportunities of tie-ups with the government, and are hoping the government vacancies are allowed to be publicized across the portals. Lack of awareness has been a key challenge in true proliferation of the workforce, and enabling an integrated ecosystem with access both through physical and digital channels will help address the supply-demand gap, thus paving way for the BGC segment’s growth for years to come!

The author is Co-Founder, WorkIndia. Views expressed are the author’s own.