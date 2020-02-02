Budget 2020: Thumbs up for made-in-India mobiles and electronic items

Budget 2020 India: The Economic Survey has also highlighted the success story of mobile phone assembly in India.

Budget 2020-21: The announcement for creating a scheme to encourage manufacturing of mobile phones, electronic equipment and semiconductor packaging in the country has gone down well with the domestic industry.

Laying the ground for such measures, the Budget also increased customs duty on certain items like printed circuit board assembly (PCBA), chargers, display panels, vibrator or ringer of mobile phones. Customs duty on PCBA has been doubled to 20%, while a 10% duty has been levied on vibrator/ringer of mobiles and display panel and touch assembly. The duty on chargers and power adapters have also been increased to 20% from 15% now.

FM Nirmala Sitharaman said electronics manufacturing industry is very competitive and India has shown its cost advantages. “The potential of this industry in job creation is immense. India needs to boost domestic manufacturing and attract large investments in the electronics value chain.”

Prashant Singhal, emerging markets TMT leader, EY, said, “Increase in import duty of mobile phone components such as display panel, touch panel, microphone, receiver and printer-circuit will ensure further Indianisation of products and increased intensity of production in India. With national electronic policy in force, the Budget is in sync with the endeavour to target manufacturing of one billion indigenous mobile handsets, 60% of which is likely to be for exports and promote domestic manufacturing in the value chain of electronic system design and manufacturing to achieve $400 billion by 2025.” Singhal said the proposed incentives for manufacturing of mobile phones, electronic equipment and semiconductor packaging will be a big push toward establishing India as a global manufacturing hub, not only to serve local consumption, but to export worldwide given the cost benefits.

The Economic Survey has also highlighted the success story of mobile phone assembly in India. India toppled Vietnam to become the second-largest manufacturer of mobile phones globally, following China, in 2018 with a world share of 11%.

For mobile handsets, the government, under the national policy on electronics, 2019, had set a target of making 100 crore mobile handsets locally by 2025, valued at about Rs 13 lakh crore. As per Indian Cellular and Electronics Association, which counts Apple, Xiaomi, Foxconn, etc, as its members, the proposed scheme will create the necessary momentum to build the $190-billion mobile phone industry with exports of $110 billion, as envisaged in NPE.

Industry body MAIT said the emphasis on mobiles, which account for the largest import bill in electronics, is welcome. “The government needs to include IT, datacom, medical and other sub-sectors of electronics. While the scheme is still in the works, this will result in rise in exports from India,” Nitin Kunkolienker, president, MAIT, said.

ICEA chairman Pankaj Mohindroo also welcomed the introduction of Section 28DA in the Customs Act, which proposes that preferential tariff treatment can be suspended in cases where importers do not fulfill obligations imposed on them and also where time-bound verification from the importing country is not forthcoming.