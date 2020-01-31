From TDS on cash, Standard Deduction to Income Tax relief – Revisiting Budget 2019

Union Budget 2020-21: Read on to know the Budget 2019 summary before we watch Budget 2020.

Union Budget 2020: Budget in India is watched closely by those who pay tax and also by the non-taxpayers. Taxpayers look forward to getting some income tax relief from the government proposals and at the same time get disappointed in case any new tax gets levied. The Budget date this year is going to be February 1, 2020. Before the Budget 2020 session and the actual presentation of the budget by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman takes place, let us revisit the year 2019 to have a quick look at some of the Budget 2019 highlights.

In 2019, there were two budget presentations made by the Indian government that witnessed several income tax changes having a direct impact on the taxpayers in the country. The first one was tabled as the Interim Budget 2019 by the Finance Minister Piyush Goyal, while the Full Budget 2019 was presented by Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman.

I. Interim Budget 2019

Month: February

Presented by: Finance Minister Piyush Goyal

Section 87A limit increased

The biggest relief to the taxpayers was for those taxpayers who were earning less than Rs 5 lakh. Even without modifying income tax slabs, the provision of rebate helped them to pay zero tax. The February Interim Budget raised the limit available under section 87A of the Income Tax Act to Rs 5 lakh and capped it at a maximum rebate of Rs 12,500 for the financial year 2019-20.

The benefit of Section 87 A is available to the assessee only when these three conditions are met in the financial year 2019-20 – Firstly, it is only for resident individuals, secondly, the total income after taking into account any deductions have to be below Rs 5 lakh and thirdly, the maximum rebate allowed will be Rs 12,500.

If you have income above Rs 5 lakh, you may make use of the deductions available such as section 80C and Section 80D to reduce their taxable income. If it falls within Rs 5 lakh, even you will be entitled to the rebate under section 87A.

Standard deduction increased

For salaried taxpayers, the increase in the limit of Standard deduction was a welcome step. The Standard deduction was increased from Rs 40,000 to Rs 50,000. Budget 2018 had re-introduced a standard deduction of Rs 40,000 for the salaried individuals, in lieu of deductions of Rs 15,000 for medical reimbursement and Rs 19,200 for transport allowance.

TDS limit increased

By amending Section 194A of the Income-tax Act, the threshold limit for deduction of tax at source (TDS) on interest income, other than the interest on securities, paid by a banking company, co-operative society or a post office was raised from Rs 10,000 to Rs 40,000. The interest earned from bank fixed deposits, or recurring deposits and even term deposits in post office remained taxable as per one’s income slab but TDS limit was increased.

Pre-filled Income-Tax returns

The February Interim Budget presented the blueprint of the income tax department in offering pre-filled Income-Tax returns using the data available with the department from firms who deduct tax at source from their employees, and banks and other agencies. Such practice is already been in force now and assessee is getting pre-filled ITR forms that can also be modified.

Capital gains on sale of residential property

Interim Budget 2019 provided the benefit of rollover of capital gains under section 54 of the Income Tax Act by allowing investment in two residential houses instead of only one residential house to a taxpayer having capital gains up to Rs 2 crore. This benefit can be availed once in a lifetime.

II. Full Budget 2019

Month: July

Presented by: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

NPS made tax-friendly

Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman Budget 2019 gave the subscribers of National Pension System (NPS), the much-awaited tax relief. NPS allows a subscriber to withdraw a maximum of 60 per cent at age 60. The budget gave the tax-exempt status to the amount of NPS corpus withdrawn at maturity. Earlier, only 40 per cent was tax-free but now entire corpus available at age 60 is tax-exempt. The balance 40 per cent is also tax-exempt, at age 60, as no tax is to be paid by NPS subscriber on it. However, the annuity or pension is taxable as per the individual’s income slab in the year of receipt.

Super-rich tax

The big setback was for the high earners. The surcharge was increased on individuals having taxable income from Rs. 2 crore to Rs. 5 crore and Rs. 5 crore and above. A higher surcharge for income category falling between Rs 2 crore to Rs 5 crore and for those earning above Rs 5 crore will be there. The effective tax rate for them will increase by 3.12 per cent and 6.86 per cent, respectively.

Interchangeability of PAN and Aadhaar

PAN and Aadhaar were made interchangeable, allowing those who do not have PAN to file income tax returns. It is mandatory to file ITR if the gross total income of an assessee is more than the maximum amount not chargeable to tax but it requires PAN to be furnished. Now, one can file ITR using Aadhaar.

E-assessment scheme

The E-assessment Scheme, 2019 that aimed to completely eliminate the interactions between the tax authorities and the taxpayers were mentioned in this Budget. Being a faceless process, the scheme states that a person shall not be required to appear either personally or through an authorised representative in connection with any proceedings before the income-tax authority.

Home loan tax benefit

A deduction of up to Rs 1.5 lakh was introduced on home loan interest payments under the newly introduced section 80EEA. On self-occupied properties, under section 24, interest paid in a home loan is deductible up to Rs 2 lakh in a year. The tax benefit under section 80EEA is in addition to section 24 but the registration cost of the house should not be more than Rs 45 lakh. So, the total benefit can go up to Rs 3.5 lakh. However, the same amount of interest cannot be availed under both sections.

Other steps

The cash withdrawals from a bank account for business payments will bear a TDS of 2 per cent for an amount exceeding Rs 1 crore in a year. Further, no additional charges or Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) is to be imposed either on customers or on merchants and business establishments with annual turnover of more than Rs 50 crore. Also, the income tax deduction of Rs 1.5 lakh on the interest paid on loans taken to purchase electric vehicles, was introduced in the budget.