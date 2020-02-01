Budget 2020: Tax reliefs, PMAY extension and more – What the common man expects from budget

Budget 2020-21: The economy is witnessing a slump in GDP growth and signals are indicating a spike in the inflation rate. It means there are fewer job opportunities amid an increase in expenses.

By Adhil Shetty

Budget 2020 Expectations for Common Man: The common man and woman expectantly await every Union Budget as the annual exercise has major implications on their personal finances. For them, the Budget is all about higher disposable income to be able to meet all their short and long-term financial goals, owning a home, higher savings, lower taxes, and creating more wealth.

As Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman prepares the 2020 Union Budget to be presented on February 1, let’s find out what could be the key expectations of common man and woman this year.

1. Extension of PMAY- CLSS benefit beyond March 31, 2020

Under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, the government, in line with its “Housing For All (Urban) By 2022” vision, has been providing a credit-linked subsidy scheme (CLSS) to first-time homebuyers looking for an affordable house. Under this scheme, home loan borrowers can get an upfront interest subsidy up to Rs. 2.67 lakh while buying an affordable home. The CLSS benefit is implemented in four different income categories: Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), Lower Income Group (LIG), Middle Income Group 1 (MIG1) and Middle Income Group 2 (MIG2).

While people in EWS and LIG categories can avail CLSS benefits until March 31, 2022, those falling under MIG1 and MIG2 categories will not be able to avail its benefits beyond March 31, 2020. As such, aspiring homeowners who fall under MIG1 (those with annual household income between Rs. 6 lakh and Rs. 12 lakh) and MIG2 (those with annual household income between Rs. 12 lakh and Rs. 18 lakh) categories would hope the government extends the deadline to get PMAY-CLSS benefits further by a few more years.

2. Extension of Section 80EEA deadline

An additional income tax deduction benefit under Section 80EEA of up to Rs. 1.5 lakh on home loan interest payment was announced by the government in the previous annual Budget. This 80EEA benefit is over and above tax deduction of up to Rs. 2 lakh under Section 24B on interest payment and up to Rs. 1.5 lakh under Section 80C on principal payment for first-time homebuyers whose property doesn’t exceed the value of Rs. 45 lakh as per the stamp duty. This is a significant benefit because the interest component is very high during the initial years of a home loan.

However, this tax benefit is available only for those eligible homebuyers whose loan gets sanctioned before March 31, 2020. So, homeowners who want to purchase an affordable property would expect the Union finance minister to extend this deadline so that they have some more time to avail the additional tax deduction benefit under Section 80EEA.

3. Income tax relief

The economy is witnessing a slump in GDP growth and signals are indicating a spike in the inflation rate. It means there are fewer job opportunities amid an increase in expenses. The price of essential commodities like fuel and vegetables have gone up significantly in the last 6-7 months. So, if the government comes with an announcement to lower the income tax liability, it would be highly appreciated by the common man and woman. The government can announce steps like hiking the tax deduction limit available under Sections 80C, 80D, 80E of the I-T Act to ease the tax burden of common people. And those who cannot afford to buy a home would find a decision to hike tax-free allowances like HRA, transport allowance, medical reimbursements, etc. extremely helpful.

4. Addressing concerns over FD-related risks

After weak performances by some banks due to their high NPA exposure in FY2018-19 and due to issues like severe cash crunch faced by a couple of co-operative banks, there is fear among many over the risks associated with bank fixed deposits. Currently, deposits amounting to Rs. 1 lakh per bank per depositor are insured by the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC), an RBI subsidiary. So, people whose FD sizes are more than Rs 1 lakh are exposed to some risk. Thus, if the government announces some steps to increase the insurance cover for deposits, it would be positive news for the common man.

5. Relaxing 80D benefit for senior citizens

Apart from insurance premium paid for self, family members, and parents, Section 80D of the I-T Act also allows tax deduction benefit for expenses incurred towards medicine and health expenses of such senior citizens who don’t have a health insurance policy. So, there is a condition that if there is a health policy cover in the name of a senior citizen, you can’t claim medical expenses separately. However, the fact is many health insurance schemes do not cover medical expenses that don’t involve hospitalisation. Hence, the common man and woman would expect all medical expenses incurred by senior citizens to be included in the ambit of 80D benefits.

(By Adhil Shetty. The author is CEO, BankBazaar.com)