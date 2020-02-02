Budget 2020: Tax devolution nearly unchanged at 42%

Budget 2020-21: The 15th FC has also reintroduced tax effort as a criterion for devolution and assigned a weight of 2.5% to spur states towards fiscal consolidation.

Union Budget 2020 India: The 15th Finance Commission has assigned a lower weight (15%) to ‘population’ than 27.5% assigned by the previous FC, giving a ‘respectable’ 12.5% to states’ curbing population, balancing the needs of the current population and population control, for inter-se distribution of resources from the Centre’s divisible tax pool.

The 15th FC report, tabled on Saturday and applicable for FY21, has kept tax devolution to states unchanged at 42%, after adjusting a percentage point for the erstwhile state of J&K. While J&K would have got 0.85% share in the divisible pool, its share will be 1% accounting for rise in security-related expenditures since bifurcation.

The 15th FC has also reintroduced tax effort as a criterion for devolution and assigned a weight of 2.5% to spur states towards fiscal consolidation. A higher weight of 10% has been assigned to forest cover, compared with 7.5% in the 14th FC according considerable attention to climate change. The weight to income-distance criterion, to help states with lower per-capita income, has been reduced to 45% for FY21 from 50% (14th FC). The weight assigned to the area, however, stays the same at 15%.

The 15th FC relies on 2011 Census data, while the previous commissions mostly used the 1971 Census; the 14th FC, whose award (2015-20) is now being implemented, had given 17.5% weight to the 1971 population and 10% to the 2011 population. The hue and cry over the ToR concerning the use of 2011 population, had prompted PM Modi to incentivise states for population control. The 15th FC has also recommended revenue deficit grants of `74,340 crore for 14 states in FY21.