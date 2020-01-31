Budget 2020 Speech: When and where to watch Budget Speech 2020 by Nirmala Sitharaman

India Budget speech: You can follow Twitter and Facebook of Financial Express Online. You can also follow the YouTube page of Financial Express Online.

Budget 2020 speech- When, where and How to watch? Budget 2020 speech today. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will deliver Union Budget 2020 India speech in Parliament. This will be FM Sitharaman’s second Union Budget speech. FM Sitharaman’s first Union Budget speech was for Union Budget 2019 on July 5, 2019.

Budget 2020 speech- When and where to watch?

India Budget 2020 is a crucial event for Indian Economy. The Modi government’s vision for the Indian economy will be revealed through FM Sitharaman’s India Budget 2020 speech. FM Sitharaman will deliver Union Budget 2020 India speech in Parliament on February 1. FM Sitharaman’s Budget 2020 speech will begin at 11 AM.

FM Sitharaman's Budget 2020 speech will be followed by several people across India. The India Budget speech will be presented on Saturday. FM Sitharaman's Union Budget 2020 speech will begin at 11 AM. The Financial Express Online will bring you all the updates, and in-depth analysis. We will cover all the major Budget speech 2020 announcements and post-Budget 2020 experts' opinions.

You want to watch FM Sitharaman’s India Budget 2020 speech on YouTube, Hotstar, Jio TV. You can follow Rajya Sabha TV, Lok Sabha TV and Doordarshan on YouTube, Hostar, and Jio TV.

WATCH – Budget 2020: Those with income from simple sources should not file ITR

Budget 2020 speech pdf

Budget 2020 speech can be downloaded in PDF format. You can download Budget 2020 speech PDF at https://www.indiabudget.gov.in/budgetspeech.php .

Budget 2020 speech Text

Full text of Budget 2020 speech will be published by Financial Express Online soon after FM Sitharaman concludes the Budget 2020 speech.