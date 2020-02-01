Full text of Budget 2020 speech by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Budget 2020-21: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman delivered Union Budget 2020 India speech.

Budget Speech 2020 speech by Nirmala Sitharaman Full Text: Narendra Modi government has tabled India Budget 2020 in Parliament today. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman delivered Union Budget 2020 India speech. The over 1 hour Union Budget speech had everything from expenditure, fiscal target, revenue details, direct tax and to income tax announcements. Union Budget included Finance Bill, Receipt Budget, Expenditure Budget, Customs and Central Excise.

Union Budget 2020 speech was FM Sitharaman’s second one after she made her debut speech on July 5, 2019.

Here is the full text of FM Nirmala Sitharaman’s Union budget 2020 India speech