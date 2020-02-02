Budget 2020: Specific measures required for power sector, says Vipil Tuli of Sembcorp Energy

Budget 2020 India: The Budget also signalled the priority the government gives to discom reform, with mentions of smart meters and consumer choice.

By Vipul Tuli

Union Budget 2020: The power sector offers the largest opportunity for fresh investment, and revival of investment cycle. Even the recently unveiled national infrastructure investment pipeline of Rs 103 lakh crore has around one-fourth of infra spend for the power sector. The Budget makes it easier to access global long-term funds for this sector. Three measures increase the attractiveness of the sector for global funds. One, the abolition of DDT. Two, tax exemptions for sovereign wealth funds committing funds with over three-year tenures. Three, raising the limit for FPI investments in corporate bonds.

With easier access to global long-term funds, however, specific sectoral measures in power would still be required to make power sector investments economically attractive. These include ensuring sanctity of contracts with government entities; clearance of past dues (which total over Rs 80,000 crore); and installation of effective payment security mechanisms, ensuring a level-playing field between private and central government firms on this count.

These measures are not typically expected to be covered in a Budget, but are crucial to achieve the intent of the Budget. Industry looksforward to announcements in this direction.

The Budget also signalled the priority the government gives to discom reform, with mentions of smart meters and consumer choice. India has made strong progress in ensuring electricity connectivity; we now need to move towards a viable distribution sector.

The importance of energy independence, via local clean distributed energy generation, was underscored in the Budget. The extension of the Kusum scheme for installation of 2 million new solar pumps, ‘solarising’ 1.5 million existing pumps, and encouraging installation of grid connected solar generation on barren farmland can potentially transform rural electricity supply and farm incomes. Supplying power to farms is costly and often unviable. So, decentralised generation with direct subsidies provided to farmers, and the double benefit of incomes by selling excess power back to the grid, is a sensible step. Utilisation of railway right of way land alongside tracks, for solar generation, could also give a boost to solar capacity.

A couple of clarifications in the Budget reiterated the government’s intent to support the sector. These included the inclusion of new power generation plants in the recently announced 15% income tax bracket. In addition, the finance minister’s comment advising utilities to retire old coal-fired power plants that are unable to meet new emission standards was a reassuring indicator of the government’s commitment to a cleaner and

efficient energy mix.

At the macro level, the Budget is pro-growth and provides a boost to propel domestic consumption through income tax cuts. The Budget’s clear focus to lift the rural economy and boost individual disposable income will have a cascading effect on creating more employment.

The author is MD, Sembcorp Energy India.