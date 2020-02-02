Budget 2020: Serious tax reform initiative proposed by FM Sitharaman, says Tata Steel CFO Koushik Chatterjee

Budget 2020 India: The fiscal slippage to 3.8% was not at all surprising and to kickstart the economy, I felt the FM could have asked for a two to three year hiatus from the FRBM Act rather than being optimistic of being able to bring it on track next year to 3.5%.

This year’s budget was presented in the backdrop of one of the most challenging economic conditions in recent history of the country. While India has faced many challenges in the past, not much memory exists in the minds of the current generation of the economic crisis the country faced in 1991.

Knowing fully well that this time India has not been able to de-couple itself from the global slowdown due to its internal issues and there is very little fiscal headroom available to the government, yet there were expectations of a growth focused Budget that would trigger the demand cycle. The fiscal slippage to 3.8% was not at all surprising and to kickstart the economy, I felt the FM could have asked for a two to three year hiatus from the FRBM Act rather than being optimistic of being able to bring it on track next year to 3.5%. With the economy on a slow recovery, the government may struggle to balance its books if the planned PSU disinvestment doesn’t come through in a time bound manner. The big announcement of the IPO of LIC is possibly the insurance in case the PSU divestments do not fetch the target value!

The FM, in her rather long speech, liberally and carefully used inclusive language like the Budget is meant for the business, youth, women, minorities, SC&ST, wealth creators etc and that the government’s taxation philosophy is to be fair and trusting. I felt that this was a conscious effort of outreach with important stakeholders of the society as trust and confidence on governance are critical and has huge trade off benefits on the economy, especially investments. Another noticeable aspect from the speech was the emphasis on wealth creators because wealth creation as an aspirational economic objective is good for the society and provides more options to the government to tackle the problem of social and economic inequality.

So, were the general expectations met by the Budget? The immediate reaction of the stock market with the Sensex tumbling by almost 1,000 points today suggests no. But that might be an immediate reaction and there are multiple geoeconomic factors that impact the capital market performance. Having said that, there is a serious tax reform initiative proposed with an attempt to give some relief to the large number of lower income taxpayers with the hope that they would be spending the money on consumption and investments which in turn would boost the demand cycle. This is a calculated move but withdrawing of all the deductions at one go could have been avoided as many of the deductions incentivise the taxpayer towards personal savings.

Watch Video: What is Union Budget of India?



Also, there is a cap introduced on the employer contribution to the retiral funds like provident fund and interest on retiral funds from employer contribution has been made taxable. This would be very harsh on a large number of salaried professionals across the country where there is no social security system.

Thematically, the Budget continued its focused on allocating capital towards building the physical and skill infrastructure, including the national pipeline grid, water for all mission, airports and inland waterways, medical colleges and agri and digital infrastructure. This is absolutely critical for India to improve its global competitiveness and it is the right thing to do.