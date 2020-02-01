Budget 2020: Rs 22,000 cr outlay for power, renewable energy sector in FY21, says FM

By: |
New Delhi | Published: February 1, 2020 12:43:09 PM

Union Budget 2020 India: In her second Budget presentation, the finance minister said the Centre has proposed that discoms should replace conventional meters with smart pre-paid meters and give option to consumers to choose electricity suppliers.

budget 2020, budget 2020 date, budget 2020 date india, budget 2020 expectations, budget 2020 highlights, budget 2020 income tax, budget 2020 live, union budget 2020, union budget, union budget 2020 date, union budget india, union budget 2020-21Budget 2020-21: State governments need to replace conventional electricity meters with pre-paid smart meters in three years, she said.

Budget 2020 India: The Centre has proposed an outlay of Rs 22,000 crore for power and renewable energy sector for 2020-21, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Saturday. In her second Budget presentation, the finance minister said the Centre has proposed that discoms should replace conventional meters with smart pre-paid meters and give option to consumers to choose electricity suppliers.

Watch Video: What is Union Budget of India?

Related News

State governments need to replace conventional electricity meters with pre-paid smart meters in three years, she said. The finance minster also said natural gas pipeline grid will be expanded to 27,000 km from over 16,000 km now and further reforms for transparent price discovery for natural gas will be undertaken.

Do you know What is Finance Bill, Short Term Capital Gains Tax, Fiscal Policy in India, Section 80C of Income Tax Act 1961, Expenditure Budget? FE Knowledge Desk explains each of these and more in detail at Financial Express Explained. Also get Live BSE/NSE Stock Prices, latest NAV of Mutual Funds, Best equity funds, Top Gainers, Top Losers on Financial Express. Don’t forget to try our free Income Tax Calculator tool.

  1. Home
  2. Budget 2020
  3. Budget 2020 Rs 22000 cr outlay for power renewable energy sector in FY21 says FM
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement
Advertisement

Most Read

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Budget 2020: A case for easing the compliances for senior citizens
2Budget 2020: Tax reliefs, PMAY extension and more – What the common man expects from budget
3Budget 2020 Expectations: Here’s what FM Sitharaman can do for home buyers