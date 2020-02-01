Budget 2020: Remove 11.64% dividend distribution tax (DDT) on dividends from equity MF, AMFI demands

Budget 2020-21: MFs are low cost investments and provides liquidity but yet for a decent inflation-adjusted return, it is suggested to hole them for at least seven years.

Union Budget 2020 MF: With the Budget 2020 around the corner, the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) is looking forward for the removal of tax arbitrage between unit linked insurance plans popularly called as Ulips and equity mutual fund (MF) schemes. According to AMFI, the tax arbitrage exists primarily on two counts – on account of dividend distribution tax (DDT) and levy of LTCG. Although there is an in-built insurance in Ulips, they are generally considered as investment products like an equity MF. However, unlike MF, investments in Ulip is subject to higher costs in the initial years, comes with lock-in period of five years and hence the expectation of a decent return may be possible only over ten years. MFs are low cost investments and provides liquidity but yet for a decent inflation-adjusted return, it is suggested to hole them for at least seven years.

Mutual fund taxation

The Budget 2018 has also introduced a dividend distribution tax (DDT) of 10 per cent for equity-oriented funds of mutual funds. The dividend received by unit holders of equity MF schemes is tax-free for them, however, DDT of 11.648 per cent including surcharge and cess is deducted by the fund house before distribution of dividend. For those such as retired individuals who look forward to a regular income, lesser amount as net dividend is post-tax.

Further, there is an incidence of long term capital gains tax (LTCG) on gains exceeding Rs 1 lakh in a financial year in the case of equity-oriented investments including equity MF. “Direct investments in equity or via mutual funds are taxable if the gains are more than Rs 1 lakh. However, equity investments in insurance instruments are not taxed. This anomaly needs to be resolved,” says Prateek Mehta, Chief Business Officer, Scripbox.

Ulips taxation

In the case of Ulips, there is no such concept of dividend and hence implication of DDT does not arise. One is allowed to make partial withdrawal of units only after 5 years of the policy.

In Ulips, switching or transfer of units from equity to debt fund or vice versa is not subject to any long term capital gains tax. An investor in Ulip is allowed to switch units between debt and equity funds anytime during the term of the policy and is not subject to taxation irrespective of holding period.

AMFI proposal

According to AMFI, there is a tax arbitrage putting mutual fund investors at disadvantage. Keeping the interest of the retail investors in mind and to have a level playing field and uniformity in taxation of investment in MF schemes and Ulips of insurance companies, AMFI has suggested to the government to abolish the DDT on dividend paid under equity-oriented mutual fund schemes.