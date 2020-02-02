Budget 2020: Reforms adequate for education sector, questions hinge on skill development

Union Budget 2020 India: Government has introduced an online Common entrance test for all the non-gazetted posts.

Budget 2020 India: The Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her second budget speech announced major reforms in the education sector but the allocations for Educations and Skill development differ by a big margin. The education sector was allocated Rs 99,300 crore but the Skill development got only Rs 3,000 crore in its purse. It doesn’t augur well for the future of the education sector especially for the students of technical education as per the government’s own plan of integrating vocational education and general education, KPMG India has said. The Budget 2020 opened pandora box for the Education sector as the Finance Minister announced ambitious plans such as setting up of centre for internship for young engineers, apprentice for trained youth as well FDI push to enhance the investment in the sector. The Budget for 2020-21 emphasized government’s move to push for different kinds of improvements under the flagship New Education policy that she announced would be rolled out soon.

The government has envisaged opening up its various initiatives to enable overseas students. There were provisions such as setting up of medical colleges with district-level hospitals supported by extended viable funding by the government. The move, KPMG India has opined can bring revolution in the field of medical science education but has shown a bit of scepticism on the possible framework for its implementation.

Government’s announcement to bolster its ‘Study In India’ initiative through IND-SAT test which the government has announced will be held in African countries and Asian countries. KPMG has said that the move will help India strengthen its position as an international hub for education and learning.

Another big bang reform the government has introduced in the budget is of conducting online Common entrance test for all the non-gazetted posts through an independent body National Recruitment Body which will be set up very soon. KPMG India finds the move which can save both government and applicants’efforts in time, resources and expenditure of applications for the jobs.

KPMG India has also hailed the announcement to provide 100 per cent online course for the children of poor and deprived section of the society by the institutions placed under 100 ranks. The multinational professional services network has opined that the move will bring new and updated technical education for the section of society which otherwise struggles to meet their educational requirements.