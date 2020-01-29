Budget 2020: Rahul Gandhi attacks Modi govt over state of economy; says PM, FM have absolutely no idea what to do next

Published: January 29, 2020 11:34:28 AM

Budget 2020 India: The former Congress president's attack on the government comes just days ahead of the budget.

Budget 2020-21: "Modi and his dream team of economic advisors have literally turned the economy around. Earlier: GDP: 7.5%, Inflation: 3.5%. Now:GDP: 3.5, Inflation: 7.5%," Gandhi said in a tweet.

Union Budget 2020 India: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday attacked the government over the state of the economy, saying Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have no idea what to do next.

The former Congress president’s attack on the government comes just days ahead of the budget. Finance Minister Sitharaman is scheduled to present the Budget for the financial year 2020-21 on February 1.

“Modi and his dream team of economic advisors have literally turned the economy around. Earlier: GDP: 7.5%, Inflation: 3.5%. Now:GDP: 3.5, Inflation: 7.5%,” Gandhi said in a tweet. “The PM and FM have absolutely no idea what to do next,” he tweeted with the hashtag ‘Budget 2020’.

