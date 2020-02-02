Budget 2020 provides an enabling ecosystem for exports, says FIEO president Sharad Kumar Saraf

Budget 2020 India: The new scheme for electronics including mobile, semiconductors and electronic equipment will pave the way for making India a hub for electronics exports.

By Sharad Kumar Saraf

Union Budget 2020: The government’s focus has been on doubling farmers’ incomes by 2022. In line with the same, the Budget aimed at structural reforms in agriculture, horticulture and pisciculture, through 16 action points, to make India a major player in agro and allied sectors supplementing the new agri exports policy.

The Budget’s encouragement to standards will facilitate exports of quality products from India, not only fetching better unit realisation, but also enabling Indian manufacturers to meet the technical barriers erected by many of our trading partners. The “one district one product” scheme can be a game-changer for exports. Such a strategy will be extremely helpful for upliftment of artisans and craftsmen. However, the scheme should be supplemented by forming District Exports Council on the pattern of the US so that necessary hand-holding by those who excelled in different fields of exports could be done.

The new scheme for electronics including mobile, semiconductors and electronic equipment will pave the way for making India a hub for electronics exports. Further support to this sector, which has also been provided additional MEIS support recently, will help India enter the markets of advanced economies as well.

We all were flagging the issue of availability and cost of credit. The scheme of NIRVIK will ease the lending process and enhance the availability of credit to exporters. Under this, the insurance over guarantee will now cover up to 90% of the principal and interest both on pre- and post-shipment credit, as against 60%. The premium for the coverage will get reduced, thereby benefiting MSME exporters. Looking into the rising uncertainties and slowdown, the scheme is timely as credit defaults are set to rise in such challenging times.

The scheme to provide digital payment of taxes that have not been integrated under GST like electricity duty or products & services not covered under GST such as petroleum products and electricity will help in providing added competitiveness to our exports and zero rebating of exports. While the scheme will be rolled out during the next financial year, the fixation of rates for a large number of products would require elaborate institutional mechanism to work out such rates.

Initiatives to make logistics efficient including the proposed New Logistics Policy will help exports as high logistics cost in India—two times that of Bangladesh and three times of China—makes Indian exports less competitive.

However, we were looking for more support for R&D and product development, which are key to sustained exports. Also, MSMEs should have been encouraged with 200% tax deductions on overseas market expenses so that their products get global exposure.

While we appreciate dispute resolution scheme for direct taxes, a similar scheme for default in exports under various schemes and customs duty would have enthused exporters.

The author is President, FIEO.