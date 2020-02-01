Budget 2020 proposes ‘Vivad se Vishwas’ scheme to cut down direct tax litigation

By: |
New Delhi | Published: February 1, 2020 6:04:23 PM

Union Budget 2020 India: Under the proposed scheme, a taxpayer would be required to pay only the amount of the disputed taxes and will get complete waiver of interest and penalty provided he pays by March 31, 2020.

budget 2020, budget 2020 date, budget 2020 date india, budget 2020 expectations, budget 2020 highlights, budget 2020 income tax, budget 2020 live, union budget 2020, union budget, union budget 2020 date, union budget india, union budget 2020-21, tax dispute, vivad se vishwas, vivad se vishwas scheme, tax litigation, interest waiver, penalty waiverBudget 2020 India: The ‘Vivad Se Vishwas’ scheme announced in Budget 2020-21 by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman would help in reducing litigation.

Budget 2020-21: With 4.83 lakh direct tax cases under litigation, the government on Saturday proposed to come out with a new scheme wherein such taxpayers can pay due taxes by March 31 and get complete waiver of interest and penalty.

The ‘Vivad Se Vishwas’ scheme announced in Budget 2020-21 by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman would help in reducing litigation. Currently, there are 4.83 lakh direct tax cases pending in various appellate forums — Commissioner (Appeals), Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT), High Court and Supreme Court.

Related News

Under the proposed scheme, a taxpayer would be required to pay only the amount of the disputed taxes and will get complete waiver of interest and penalty provided he pays by March 31, 2020. “Those who avail this scheme after March 31, 2020, will have to pay some additional amount. The scheme will remain open till June 30, 2020,” Sitharaman said in her Budget speech.

Watch Video: What is Union Budget of India?

In the last budget, the government had brought in ‘Sabka Vishwas Scheme’ to reduce litigation in indirect taxes. It resulted in settling over 1.89 lakh cases and the government is estimated to have collected more than Rs 39,000 crore in taxes.

Do you know What is Finance Bill, Short Term Capital Gains Tax, Fiscal Policy in India, Section 80C of Income Tax Act 1961, Expenditure Budget? FE Knowledge Desk explains each of these and more in detail at Financial Express Explained. Also get Live BSE/NSE Stock Prices, latest NAV of Mutual Funds, Best equity funds, Top Gainers, Top Losers on Financial Express. Don’t forget to try our free Income Tax Calculator tool.

  1. Home
  2. Budget 2020
  3. Budget 2020 proposes ‘Vivad se Vishwas’ scheme to cut down direct tax litigation
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement
Advertisement

Most Read

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Budget 2020: FM proposes National Technical Textile Mission at Rs 1,480 crore outlay
2Budget 2020: More cash for exporters; ‘NIRVIK’ credit scheme, other moves to boost exports
3Budget 2020: Credit for farmers increases to Rs 15 lakh crore; beneficiaries under PM-Kisan to benefit