Budget 2020: Proposed reforms will aid the march to a $5 trillion economy

Budget 2020 India: The government’s decision to set up the investment clearance cell for entrepreneurs will pave the way for a more transparent business ecosystem, and will fast-track issues related to land banks, along with facilitating clearances.

By Anil Agarwal

Union Budget 2020: The Finance Minister must be applauded for presenting a pragmatic budget that focuses on the growth of the Indian economy. The series of steps taken to revitalise the economy will aid India’s march to a $5-trillion economy.

The government’s 16-point programme for agriculture is important for the livelihoods of 40% of India’s workforce engaged in the sector. The continued commitment of the government to doubling farmers’ incomes by 2022 is praiseworthy. The intent to liberalise farm markets is precisely what is necessary to unleash growth in this critical sector.

It is also true that farmers need alternate avenues to boost their incomes. The government’s endeavour to make ‘annadatas urjadataas’ clearly reflects the government’s foresight. Allowing farmers to generate solar power on barren land will be a path-breaking initiative that will go a long way in not just boosting incomes but also promoting sustainability.

Water is a subject closely linked to the welfare of farmers, and, indeed, the welfare of all citizens. The focus on 100 water-stressed districts, and then the resources allocated to the piped drinking water mission to every household will bring to the mainstream this important sector.

On financial sector reforms, the decision to abolish the dividend distribution tax for companies was a long-standing industry request, and will definitely lead to an increased participation from investors, both foreign and domestic, in the Indian equity market.

One of my key takeaways from this budget is the status the government has accorded to entrepreneurs, which is encompassed in one single sentence: Wealth creators will be respected in this country! I am one of them! I have always believed that Indian entrepreneurs have huge capabilities in taking risks, and mitigating them, to optimise their business, and establish their name in the global market.

Today, India has established itself as the breeding ground for ‘world business leaders’, and we will deliver world-class results in whatever the government asks us to do.

The budget is designed to infuse confidence in the investor community. The government firmly believes in the capability of the private sector to drive the economy to greater heights.

I have always believed that district collectors should function as Chief Executive Officers, which clearly resonates with the prime minister’s vision of developing each district in the country as an export hub. This will encourage the youth of the country to create wealth as well as jobs for the community, and will also shape the fine-print of the $5-trillion economy.

The decision of the government to sell a part of LIC is a bold step, and should pave the way for rapid divestment of various other public sector enterprises. While the divestment target of Rs 2.1 lakh crore is aggressive, it is high time the government reduces its shareholding in sectors like banking, insurance, and natural resources to 50% or less to boost efficiencies. The budget has also done away with the dividend distribution tax, which was a deterrent for foreign investors.

The immediate task, now, is to roll out a detailed blueprint of the National Infrastructure Pipeline, so that work starts in right earnest on the 6,500 projects that have been identified. This, I believe, will be the key to growth revival as it has the potential to create millions of new jobs. The budget has the right intent in several areas. It is over to implementation now, which is a strong suit of the Modi government.

The author is Chairman, Vedanta Resources Limited.