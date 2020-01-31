Budget 2020: PM Modi says Budget focussed on finance and empowerment of poor

Union Budget 2020: PM Modi speaks to media outside Parliament on the first day of Budget Session of Parliament.

Budget Session 2020: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday addressed the media ahead of President Ram Nath Kovind’s address to the joint session of Parliament. Expressing hope that the Budget Session of Parliament is productive, the Prime Minister said that the government wants fruitful discussions on the economy in Parliament. Speaking to reporters outside the Parliament on the opening day of the Budget Session, he said that the focus of discussions during this session should be on economic matters and how India can take advantage of the current global economic situation.

“We want to empower and uplift the poor, women and children and our efforts are in the same direction. We will ensure that our Budget is focussed on finance and the empowerment of the poor. I hope the discussion will revolve around these issues and will be productive,” the Prime Minister said.

“I want a wide-ranging, qualitative discussion on the economy in both Houses. Our session should be focused on economic matters and how India can take advantage of the current global economic situation,” he added.

Pointing out that this will be the first Parliament session of the decade, the Prime Minister called upon members of both houses to lay a strong foundation for this decade in the present session of Parliament. He also hoped the Parliament witnesses good debates in both Houses on the economy.

Watch Video: PM Modi’s full statement



“Our government’s identity has been of empowering Dalits, women, those who face exploitation. We want to continue efforts,” he said, adding that the Session will be focussed mainly on economic issues. “I want there to be good debates on these issues in both Houses,” he said.

The Budget Session starts today with the President’s address to the joint sitting of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. The Finance Minister Nirmala Sithartaman will later present the Economic Survey for 2020-21. The Finance Minister will table the Union Budget tomorrow, February 1. This will be the second budget of the Modi government which returned to power for a second consecutive term in May 2019.

Meanwhile, Congress president Sonia Gandhi led a protest of party leaders in the Parliament complex against the CAA, NPR and NRC ahead of the Budget Session. Party leaders held placards of ‘Save India’, ‘No to CAA, NRC’ and raised slogans.