Budget 2020: PM Modi hails Nirmala Sitharaman’s ‘sabka saath’ budget, says it had vision and action

Updated: February 1, 2020 5:51:53 PM

Budget 2020: PM Narendra Modi said that the new reforms announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sithraman will strengthen the foundation of the economy in this decade.

Narendra Modi statement, Budget 2020 PM Narendra Modi said that the new reforms announced in the Union Budget will speed up the economy and financially empower every citizen.

Union Budget 2020: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday hailed the Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. PM Modi described the budget as ‘sabka saath’ budget, adding that it has both vision and action. He said that the new reforms announced in the budget will speed up the economy, financially empower every citizen of the country and strengthen the foundation of the economy in this decade.

Speaking about the new tax regime announced by FM Sitharamana, he said, “The new tax regime is revolutionary.” He also exuded confidence that the Budget will help the government achieve its target of doubling farmers’ income by 2022.

The Prime Minister also said that the budget will give new energy to youth in the country by promoting startups.The budget, he said, covers every sector.

On the goal to develop 100 airports in the country, he said, “It is very important for the tourism sector of the country. In tourism, there is a greater possibility of employment and income generation with lesser investment.”

On employment generation, he said that the government has announced many measures in the budget to push employment in the country. “The main areas of employment are agriculture, infrastructure, textiles and technology. In order to increase employment generation, these four have been given a lot of emphasis in this budget,” he said.

“Budget has further strengthened government’s commitment of minimum government, maximum governance,” the Prime Minister added.

He said that the new National Recruitment Agency (NRA) will streamline recruitment process on subordinate-rank posts in the government. “Rather than taking different exams for govt jobs, single online exam will be taken by National Recruitment Agency,” he said.

