Budget 2020: Personal tax rate cuts could be a reality with FM Sitharaman’s Budget

Union Budget 2020 India: With the Budget 2020 round the corner, speculations on the tax benefits to be proposed by the government on the big day have already started. While every taxpayer has his own wish list, one of the most awaited tax benefits for individual taxpayers is reduction in personal tax rates. Hopes of a cut in personal taxes have been further strengthened due to the recent reduction in corporate tax rates.

In its previous term, the government did not provide any major tax relief to individual taxpayers, except for the reduction in the tax rate from 10 per cent to 5 per cent for the lowest slab tax rate and for the tax exemption for individual taxpayers with income up to Rs 5 lakh. The minimum amount not chargeable to tax remained at Rs 2.5 lakh. On the contrary, there was increase in the surcharge and health and education cess. The maximum rate of surcharge in the government’s last term was increased from 10 per cent to 37 per cent on income tax. The health and education cess was increased from 3 per cent to 4 per cent on income tax and surcharge. This resulted in an increase in the maximum tax rates applicable to an individual in the highest income slab from 33.99 per cent (FY 2014-15) to 42.74 per cent (FY 2019-20).

Apart from no relief in tax rates, deduction under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act was also increased only once in the last 5 years, from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1.5 lakh in the Budget of 2014. Since then there has been no further relief provided to individual taxpayers. Rather, the government has limited or called back various other tax reliefs available to individual taxpayers. Some of the prominent examples of the same is the removal of exemption from long-term capital gains on sale of listed equity or limitation on set-off of house property losses to Rs 2 lakh.

Furthermore, the individual salaried taxpayers are the most affected class. The Budget 2018 brought back standard deduction of Rs 40,000 for the individual salaried tax payers but also took away transport allowance of Rs 19,200 and medical reimbursement of Rs 15,000; the said standard deduction was increased to Rs 50,000 in the last Budget.

The net tax benefit of these measures did not provide expected relief to this class of taxpayers. Besides, the government has not yet provided any other major relief to individual salaried taxpayers. Recently, the Hon’ble Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman hinted on a personal tax rate reduction in the upcoming Budget to boost growth in the Indian economy which is currently under slowdown. Citing example of corporate tax rate cut, she further added that from now on, India could move towards a greater simplified and exemption free regime; a harassment-free and therefore subjective interpretation-free taxation regime.

Hence, it is all the more important for the government to rationalise the tax rates for individual taxpayers. There can be two ways to rationalise the taxes – by reduction in tax rates and by increase in the income slabs. There are expectations that the highest tax slab rate may be brought down from 30 per cent to 25 per cent with corresponding increase in the limit from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 20 lakh. The long-awaited rationalisation of tax rates for individual taxpayers may help the government in boosting private consumption and leave the common man with more disposable income.

(By Divya Baweja, Partner, Deloitte India, and Preeti Gupta, Senior Manager with Deloitte Haskins and Sells LLP)