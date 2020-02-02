Budget 2020 offers tax sops for new power companies

Budget 2020-21: The central government promised to pay Rs 0.40 to discoms for every unit of power they buy for five years.

Union Budget 2020: The Union budget for FY21 has extended the concessional corporate tax rate of 15%, earmarked for manufacturing companies, to new domestic electricity generation firms, effectively reducing their tax incidence by ten percentage points. The benefit of lower taxes can be availed by newly incorporated companies which will start generating electricity by March, 2023.

The country is aiming for 175 giga-watt (GW) of installed renewable generation capacity by 2022 from the current capacity of 86 GW. “Lower tax rates will encourage fresh investments in the power sector, especially renewable energy and transmission sectors,” Sabyasachi Majumdar, senior VP, Icra, said. The renewable energy industry is a major FDI earner with the sector attracting $4.8 billion foreign capital since FY15.

The abolition of dividend distribution tax is also seen to benefit energy companies as sovereign wealth funds have a significant presence in India’s renewables, hydro, transmission and distribution sector. “This, in addition to the corporate tax cut for power generators, should attract new investments, encourage early closure of inefficient plants and reduce marginal cost of generation,” Kameswara Rao, leader, PwC India, said.

The Budget also widened the ambit of the Kisan Urja Sashaktikaran Mission (Kusum) scheme, for which Rs 700 crore has been allotted, which is expected to remove farmers’ dependence on diesel and lower the burden of discoms.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the scheme would now install 20 lakh standalone solar pumps and solarise 15 lakh existing agriculture pumps. When the scheme was earlier approved by the Cabinet in February 2019, the aim was to install 17.5 lakh solar pumps and connect 10 lakh existing pumps with solar power. The scheme also aims to set up 10,000 MW of grid connected solar power plants in barren lands owned by farmers to sell electricity to state-owned discoms. The central government promised to pay Rs 0.40 to discoms for every unit of power they buy for five years.

Union power minister RK Singh said “the scheme will generate income of Rs 60,000/acre/year to the farmer and also help the finances of the discoms”. Supply to the agricultural users at subsidised rates are cited as a reason for the current financial distress of the discoms. Kusum may also lead to lower electricity tariffs for commercial and industrial consumers, who pay hefty power tariffs to compensate for the discounts to agricultural sector (cross-subsidisation).

The finance minister also said that her ministry is considering a proposal to set up solar power capacity alongside the rail tracks on the land owned by the railways. The railways currently consumes around 16 billion units of electricity every year from about 12 GW capacity. It has been looking for avenues to use its 47,300 hectares of vacant land for commercial purposes, 90% of which is on the sides of tracks. Experts estimate that 1.2 km of such land can accommodate 1 MW of solar capacity.

Sitharaman also urged all states to replace all conventional energy meters by prepaid smart meters in the next 3 years which “would give consumers the freedom to choose the supplier and rate as per their requirements”. Large scale roll-out of smart meters is seen to reduce the losses of discoms by improving billing and collection through removal of manual intervention and reducing meter tampering. “Prepaid smart metering and freedom to choose power supplier will lay the ground to bring competition in the power sector and give consumers a choice,” Santosh Kamath, leader, KPMG India said.