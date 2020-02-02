Budget 2020 offers detailed road map to revive demand: SBI chief

Union Budget 2020 India: Agriculture, under the theme of ‘Aspirational India’, has received a massive thrust of Rs 2.83 lakh crore.

By Rajnish Kumar

Budget 2020-21: This Budget is interesting in many respects. The basic macro strategy has remained intact – a thrust to rural economy which supports the bulk of the population and simultaneous enabling measures to transform India through ease of doing business, quality infrastructure and gladiator spirit entrepreneurship.

But within this broad strategy, the ingredients signal a very different story which the truncated Budget of July 2019 was not able to communicate. Standing on three pillars – aspiration, economic development and caring society – this year’s Budget offers very detailed road map to revive demand which has seen some erosion due to many reasons.

Agriculture, under the theme of ‘Aspirational India’, has received a massive thrust of Rs 2.83 lakh crore. The focus is now on infusing investment into the agriculture sector. The proposed investments aim at connectivity through rail and air, thereby widening the agriculture market. There is now a greater consciousness to preserve the quality of land through balanced use of all kinds of fertilisers, natural farming and better utilisation of fallow land by setting up solar units. The Budget talks about farmers’ sovereignty over seeds through Dhaanya Lakshmi and augmenting allied activities – horticulture and dairy with an eye on exports.

Thrust to creating additional capacity using the PPP mode for warehousing agriculture produce is also a good move as it reduces wastage, allows farmers to better time the market. The geo-tagging of the warehouse along with other remote sensing technique is indicative of government’s effort at making Indian agriculture smart, optimise its supply chain, thereby aiming at better price stability and creating a unified market in agriculture commodities.

Aspirations cannot reach their logical conclusion without the power of right skills and domain knowledge. The Budget must be complimented for giving a massive thrust to skill development and education. The Budget’s announcement to start a degree-level full-fledged online education programme by Top-100 institutions is right direction in keeping the cost of education and skill augmentation affordable.

India is young but the world around us is ageing fast. To this end, the Budget rightly proposes a special bridge course to be designed by the ministries of health and skill development to narrow the gap between desired standards in ageing countries for emergency medical technicians and paramedics.

The Budget has also suggested digital refund of duties and taxes levied at the Central, State and local levels, which are otherwise not exempted or refunded for exporters. The proposal to carry out governance reforms in PSBs is a good move. The Budget has increased deposit insurance coverage to Rs 5 lakh. This will go a long way in addressing any fear in the mind of public due to certain unfortunate events. NBFCs also stand to benefit from reduced eligibility limit for debt recovery.

Talking about fiscal math, the finance minister has walked a tight rope. The calculated and transparent deviation from fiscal consolidation was the need of the hour. The proposed slabs and tax rates for personal taxes need some clarity but the intent towards a simplified personal income tax with minimal exemption is right.

The writer is chairman, State Bank of India