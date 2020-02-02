Budget 2020: Nominal GDP growth projection of 10%, disinvestment target look achievable

Union Budget 2020 India: Given the circumstances, the budget provided some incentives and, more importantly, there is nothing majorly adverse

Mahesh Balasubramanian

Budget 2020 India: This budget has been presented at a very difficult time in the Indian economy, with consumption and growth slowing down. The market expectations were probably very high and looking forward to some Big bang panacea for growth, which in my view may be a tad unrealistic. The indices are probably reflecting this immediate reaction. But keeping the fiscal deficit at 3.5% is still a very healthy sign as it keeps us on the road to fiscal consolidation with some deviation which is understandable given the need to push growth.

The projected nominal GDP growth of 10% also looks realistic and achievable. The National Infrastructure Pipeline, 100 more airports, 1.7 lakh crore in transport infrastructure all continue to be the government’s thrust on chasing growth. The agri credit target of Rs 15 lakh crore, if met along with the allocation of Rs 2.83 lakh crore for agri and rural development, will help increase farm income and rural consumption. The health care allocation of Rs 69,000 crore is a welcome move, Rs 6000 crore for Jan Arogya Yojna will help spread better health care.

Disinvestment target of Rs 2.1 lakh crore is way higher than last year but should be achieved given that IDBI Bank, LIC, BPCL, Air India etc., are being lined up. But achieving this is crucial as these funds will be required to meet the fiscal deficit goal. Recapitalisation of public sector insurance companies is being planned which will help the sector. For the insurance sector specifically, LIC listing will be a landmark and big milestone. There has been no mention of increasing FDI in insurance which was expected by few companies in the sector. Push for infrastructure will help Insurance sector growth. There has also been no specific announcement to revive the auto sector, but I believe if more credit flows through NBFCs and banks, one can hope for some growth.

On the personal income tax front, while having two options and to keep evaluating which one is better may sound confusing, it gives a choice to customers to spend their surplus on consumption or savings. At Rs 40,000 crore potential tax savings, it can help stimulate consumption. On the corporate taxation side, the relief provided on Dividend Distribution Tax (DDT) is a very welcome move; this along with reduced corporate tax rates makes Indian corporate investments very attractive. Tax exemptions for Sovereign Wealth funds will also boost fund flow. Markets will be disappointed that LTCG stays.

Overall, given the circumstances the budget provided some incentives and, more importantly, there is nothing majorly adverse. So, as we chase a $5 trillion economy, we just need to say ‘Lage Raho’.