Budget 2020: No window dressing! Time to restore confidence of investors and industry

Union Budget 2020: With a view to improve business sentiments and investor confidence, a round of tax cuts and incentives were announced last September.

By Vivek George

Budget 2020 India: As the Finance Minister gets ready to present the first full-year budget of Modi 2.0, the challenge before Nirmala Sitharaman will be to revive the economy its current slumber. An increasingly weakening economy and the rising protests against domestic policies – including CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) – and the resultant discontentment are likely to push the FM to go for populist measures in the budget.

However, the primary focus needs to be on the economy. Period. Spurring growth needs to be at the forefront. What’s more this needs to take into account the needs of the broader economy. With a view to improve business sentiments and investor confidence, a round of tax cuts and incentives were announced last September. But these benefited only large corporates whereas the SMEs and small businesses continued to suffer.

Top Budget 2020 Expectations From FM Nirmala Sitharaman

More disposable income

Tax payers hope that the Union Budget 2020-21 will come up with concrete proposals which can bring in more disposable income into the hands of the middle class and lower middle class Indian. This will aid in indirectly boosting consumption. One possible way to do this would be to raise the exemption limit of income tax from Rs.2.5lakhs to Rs.5 lakhs. 80C can also be extended from Rs.1.5lakhs to Rs.2.5lakhs.

Contain Inflation

Inflation, which is hovering around 7% presently, is a serious concern to all. The price hike in fuel is adding to this worry where all essential commodities are witnessing a sharp rise in prices. This needs to be addressed immediately. The GST rates on many of these items can be cut to aid consumption and boost spending.

Affordable housing

This is an area where the government has been focusing to provide tax benefits for those interested to buy homes. There was also a 1.5lakh exemption mentioned in the last budget for buying houses worth upto to 45lakhs.

Considering the fact that average price of a flat is way above that especially in metros, the budget should consider raising this limit to at least Rs.75 lakhs which will push sales and help builders clear inventory.

Bank deposits and FD rates

Bank deposits are an important investment avenue in India especially for senior citizens. The FD rates have significantly dropped over the months and that consequently has eroded the trust of the common man in the banking system. Banks are already under pressure from a spate of frauds as well as mergers. To one of the measures designed to regain this lost trust, the deduction under 80TTA can be increased to Rs.50,000 from Rs.10,000.

WATCH – Budget 2020: Need to put more money in hands of taxpayers; A challenge

Creation of jobs

Unemployment rate is at a 45 year high which needs to be addressed. The impact of the slowdown has been accentuated by loss of jobs. There are serious job losses happening in auto, telecom and technology sectors. So to create more jobs, the budget must provide hand holding for young companies especially SMEs and start-ups. MSMEs, for example, are known to account for nearly 45% of the country’s manufacturing output, marking more than 40% of our exports, over 28% of GDP, and most significantly, employing about 111 million people in India.

To sum it up, the Government should stay focussed and refrain from any window dressing of the budget. It has a strong majority in the Parliament and it is time to see some backbone. It also needs to come clean on estimates of revenue and growth. This budget must be seen as an opportunity to restore the lost trust and confidence in the industry, investors and market.

(Vivek George is a management professional working with an International Trade Organisation. All views expressed here are personal.)