Budget 2020: Nirmala Sitharaman’s solar gift for farmers; extends ‘PM Kusum Scheme’ to boost income

Budget 2020-21: The government proposed to expand ‘PM Kusum Scheme’ to 20 lakh farmers to set up solar pumps.

UnionBudget 2020 India: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today said that the government is committed to double farmers’ income by 2022. To increase the income of the farmers around barren lands, the FM said that the farmers living around barren lands can also make a living out of installing solar pumps. The government proposed to expand ‘PM Kusum Scheme’ to 20 lakh farmers to set up solar pumps. “Huge thrust on solar power generation and generating additional income for farmers – Chirag Nangia, Nangia Andersen Consulting. While presenting the Union Budget 2020, she said that the government has a sharp focus on the agri sector and 6.11 crore farmers insured under ‘Farmers Fasal Bima Yojana’ have benefited from the government scheme.

She also mentioned that the government will provide the viability gap funding for setting up warehouses as the country has 162 MT capacity for warehouses, cold storages, etc. Indian railways will also set up a Kisan rail for the transport of perishable goods, she added. The Finance Minister highlighted the need to change existing regimes that promote excessive use of chemical fertilisers by revising incentives for the use of such fertilisers. FM Sitharaman has also proposed comprehensive measures for 100 water-stressed districts of India. FM Sitharaman announced these proposals in her 16 actionable points to enhance farmer income.

Watch Video: What is Union Budget of India?



Meanwhile, the Economic Survey on Friday projected revival of economic growth to 6-6.5 per cent next fiscal and suggested that the government should relax the budget deficit target to boost growth from a decade low of 5 per cent this year. Facing the worst economic slowdown since the global financial crisis of 2008-09 that worsened job prospects, the Survey said businessmen should be respected as they create wealth and jobs.