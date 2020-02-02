Budget 2020: NHAI to raise Rs 60,000 cr via monetisation of 6,000-km highways

NHAI can exercise the option through toll-operate-transfer (TOT) and by launching of infrastructure investment trusts (InvITs).

The cash-strapped National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on Saturday got the government’s nod to raise approximately Rs 60,000 crore in the next four years through monetisation of 6,000-km operational highway stretches. Proceeds from such an exercise are generally used to fund future development of highways.

“I propose to monetise at least 12 lots of highway bundles of over 6,000 km before 2024,” the finance minister said.

Rating agency Icra’s vice-president Rajeshwar Burla said, going by the asset monetisation track so far, monetisation of 6,000 km of highway projects is expected to fetch around Rs 60,000 crore for NHAI.

NHAI can exercise the option through toll-operate-transfer (TOT) and by launching of infrastructure investment trusts (InvITs). NHAI has successfully exercised the TOT option twice so far and raised around Rs 15,000 crore, but is yet to tap the InvIT route.

Under the TOT model, publicly-funded operational highway projects are given on a long-term lease basis to domestic and foreign “patient capital” investors. Successful bidders are required to pay the lease amount upfront and recoup investments and returns by collecting toll over the lease tenure, between 15 and 30 years.

In December, the Cabinet gave NHAI another option to monetise public-funded highway projects through setting up of InvITs. Under the InvIT, NHAI was allowed to monetise the national highways that have a toll collection track record of at least one year.

For the first time in October 2017, NHAI had invited bids for monetisation of such public-funded highway projects through the TOT model. Since then, it has raised a little more than Rs 15,000 crore from two successful attempts through which it monetised around 1,250 km. One attempt had to be annulled for want of bidders, while bidding for the fourth bundle is currently under process.

Watch Video: What is Union Budget of India?



On November 25, 2019, the Cabinet gave NHAI virtually an unfettered authority to make suitable changes wherever and whenever required in its asset monetisation programme through the TOT model.

NHAI needs additional funds as it is increasingly awarding projects though the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) route, where it is to bear all the expenses, as it failed to award projects through the traditional build-operate-transfer (BOT) and less-taxing Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM) so far in the current fiscal.

NHAI is also in dire need of funds to finance its burgeoning debt which reached Rs 1.8 lakh crore at the end of March 2019. Analysts estimate NHAI’s borrowings to go up to Rs 3.31 lakh crore by FY23, if NHAI is to fund the construction of around 35,000-km highway projects, including the first phase of 24,800-km Bharatmala programme and the balance road works under the National Highways Development Project (NHDP), in six years starting 2017-18.