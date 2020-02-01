Budget 2020 must stress on real estate and startups

India Budget 2020: In order to revive the real estate sector, the government must come up with new regulations and the real estate players should strictly follow these rules.

Budget 2020 India: Startup Real estate sector in India is the sector which requires maximum attention today as it is one of the stagnant sector today. It requires sincere efforts from both government and the real estate sector players back to get its glory back. The growth and the revival of the real estate sector will help boost the Indian economy.

In order to revive the real estate sector, the government must come up with new regulations and the real estate players should strictly follow these rules. With the launch of Alternative Investment Fund (AIF), 1600 halted real estate projects would revive and it would help 4,59,000 housing units across the country. Funds worth Rs 25,000crores have been allotted for real estate sector revival. The government has goals of Housing for all in 2020 for its success the government needs to concentrate its focus on the real estate sector. Though the government has taken various steps to revive the real estate sector but still more needs to be done. As a part of the real estate sector, we are expecting that the government will focus on the inclusion of Input Tax Credit (ITC) in GST for under-construction projects liquidity crisis and clear the roadmap for 100 lakhs investment plans. Also, we are expecting that the government will focus to improve the liquidity, balance fiscal discipline which would be helpful in the completion of the underway projects, said Mr. Nishant Garg, Founder Infinity Spaces.

Being a startup is never easy and the entrepreneur’s journey is always full of ups and down. As startups we look forward to government for regulations, policies and tax policy which are in the favor of the startups. As all of us know that our India is a rapidly growing market with more and more startups coming up. The government should consider the reduction in GST for startups as it affects the overall budget of the startups. Tax benefits should be given to angel investors so that more and more investments come to startups. As a flexible office space provider, we have seen a steep rise in the demand for customizable flexible office spaces as more and more millennial are coming up with their startups and even the working millennial are no more interested to sit and work in square office cubicles. Also, the government should come up with assistance and support programs for startups which would guide them for their entrepreneurial journey said Mr. Vishu Goel, Founder Infinity Spaces.

(Author is Nishant Garg and Vishu Goel, Founder Infinity Spaces. Views expressed are his personal)