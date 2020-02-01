Budget 2020: More cash for exporters; ‘NIRVIK’ credit scheme, other moves to boost exports

Budget 2020-21: The late refund has been one of the major hurdles of the exporters as it reduced the liquidity of the exporters.

Budget 2020 India: To boost exports from India, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today announced a new export credit scheme – NIRVIK. The late refund has been one of the major hurdles of the exporters as it reduced the liquidity of the exporters. To get rid of this problem, FM Sitharaman has proposed to start a digital refund of state and central taxes to exporters. Lower premium for small exporters has also been proposed in the new budget. These moves are likely to leave significantly more cash in the hands of exporters, helping to boost the country’s exports. The government said that every district of India should become an export hub.

“New scheme proposed to digitally refund duties to exporters. This will include electricity duty and other duties and will be applicable from this year onwards,” Anita Rastogi, PwC. Last year as export credit continued to contract, commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal held a meeting with senior public-sector bankers to push for easier and greater flow of loans at cheaper rates. This came amid expectations that the government would soon announce a slew of steps to boost faltering export growth.

Watch Video: What is Union Budget of India?



“To achieve higher export credit disbursement – NIRVIK to be launched – high insurance cover, lower premium, simplification of claim settlement through the digital network” – currently premiums are up to 90% of the individual bill- this can be reduced further. Likely negative for general insurance companies such as ICICI Lombard and New India Assurance,” Ravikant Bhat, Analyst – BFSI & Insurance, IndiaNivesh.

Among other announcements, the government highlighted the humongous scope of the electronics industry. Nirmala Sitharaman proposed to encourage the manufacture of mobile phones, electronic equipment, and semiconductor panels for higher exports.

Meanwhile, mobile handset exports from India have more than doubled in the first eight months of the current fiscal year. This is on top of a 132 per cent growth rate in the last fiscal as well. The overall exports of mobile handsets from India were USD 2.6 billion in FY19, which has reached nearly USD 3 billion till November in the current fiscal, according to the Department of Commerce.