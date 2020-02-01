Budget 2020: Modi’s ‘Housing for All by 2022’ dream needs another push from govt

Budget 2020 India: Considering the slowdown in real estate sector, it is reality that real estate sale & purchase transactions are taking place at a price lower than prevailing stamp duty rates.

By Shailesh Kumar

Union Budget 2020 India: ‘Housing for All by 2022’ has been one of the key objectives and long cherished dream of the Modi Government right since its first tenure. Housing, which is not only one of the very basic requirements of the human beings, but is also one of the largest employment generating sectors of the economy, be it labour intensive construction industry, cement, steel, timber and many other ancillary industries that support the housing/ real estate development sector. While the Government is building houses, primarily for the Economically Weaker Sections, a large portion of demand for housing is currently served by the private sector builders/ developers.

However, Indian Real Estate Sector is constantly going through one of its greatest slowdown phase for past several years. Reports suggest that sales in the residential real estate segment declined 30 per cent during the last October-December quarter on a year-on-year basis across nine major cities in the country. A large number of private sector developers are struggling to stay afloat due to sluggish purchase demand for housing units and low consumer sentiment to invest in real estate.

While the Government has taken some steps in the past to give stimulus to this sector, there is a dire need to address some of the key issues and take necessary steps to boost the consumer demand and give fillip to the Housing sector. Some of the possible steps by Government in this regard may be as under:

Rationalization of cap on deduction for interest on loan taken for purchase of house property

Globally, interest rates on housing loans are very low, being as low as 3-4% even in some developing countries. However, in India, housing loans are still offered at interest rates ranging between 8-10%. High interest rates coupled with high prices of the housing units, even in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, generally results in a very high interest payout and high EMIs for individuals willing to buy homes even with home loan. This substantially reduces the purchasing capacity of individuals, especially young aspirants willing to buy their own homes.

Deduction for such interest paid on home loan against taxable income is one of the biggest incentives for taxpayers to buy their own homes, as it effectively reduces the interest cost on purchase of housing units in form of tax benefit. However, presently, such deduction is limited for Rs 2 lakhs only, whether the house is self occupied or is let out for earning rental income. Considering the housing prices and home loan requirement, this limit is grossly inadequate. It will be a big boost to the Housing sector and incentive to homebuyers to buy their own houses, if this limit on deduction for home loan interest is completely done away with or at least increased to Rs 5 lakhs.

Further, if at all any limit for deduction on home loan interest is retained, benefit of additional deduction of Rs 1.50 lakhs given for affordable residential property (costing upto Rs 45 lakhs) purchased and loan taken between 01.04.2019 to 31.03.2020 should be extended for at least another 2 years. Further, the value of eligible affordable residential property should also be increased from existing Rs 45 lakhs to at least Rs 60 lakhs.

Extending scope of Tax incentive for Real Estate Developers developing certain affordable Housing projects

As per Section 80IBA, 100% deduction of the profits is allowed to real estate developers developing affordable housing projects, that fulfil certain prescribed conditions. One of such conditions is value of such housing units should not exceed INR 45 lakhs. Further, carpet area of housing units in such project is restricted to 60 or 90 sq. meters based on location of the project. In order to increase the number of housing units, which may be eligible to avail benefit of such tax incentive, the limit on value of housing unit may be increased from Rs 45 lakhs to Rs 60 lakhs. Further, the carpet area for eligible units must be increased from existing 60 or 90 sq. meters to 100-150 sq. meters.

Extending the margin between stamp duty value and actual sale/ purchase price

Considering the slowdown in real estate sector, it is reality that real estate sale & purchase transactions are taking place at a price lower than prevailing stamp duty rates, which have not been revised downwards to reflect the market reality. Presently, income tax provisions provide a margin of 5% for such variation, if actual sale price is less than stamp duty value. If the variation is more than 5%, then such difference is deemed to be taxable income for the transacting parties.

It is suggested that this margin of 5% should be increased to at least 15% keeping in mind the slump in the sector and large number of transactions taking place below stamp duty rates.

Change in holding period for claiming exemption from ‘long term capital gains’

Presently, minimum holding period for land & buildings to qualify as long-term capital gains is 24 months, on which beneficial income tax rate is applied. However, for claiming exemption from such long-term capital gains tax, minimum holding period of immovable property is still 3 years. Taxpayers expect that consequential amendments be made in corresponding sections 54, 54B, 54D and 54F providing from exemption from long term capital gains, providing that such exemption would be available if newly purchased house property is retained for 24 months only instead of existing 3 years.

Shailesh Kumar is Director, Nangia Andersen Consulting. Views are the author’s own.