Budget 2020 LIVE: All eyes on FM Nirmala Sitharaman as India Inc. waits for a dream budget

Budget 2020 is going to be a walk on a tightrope for the Finance Minister. There is little headroom available with the Finance Minister.

India Union Budget 2020 Live from Parliament: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present Modi government’s Budget 2020 speech in the Parliament today. Union Budget 2020 on February 1 is being as an important one, with India Inc and the common man having several expectations. India’s economy has been in the news due to the slowing GDP growth. Each and every sector is expecting some policy or fiscal stimulus to boost growth while the government is caught up in battles of its own at multiple fronts. Recently, Nobel Laureate Abhijit Banerjee termed India’s economic situation as ‘recession’. India’s ambitious and taxpaying middle class is hoping, with bated breath, for relief in the form of an income tax rate cut or any similar measure but experts suggest that FM may not have much elbow room for this, at least in this Union Budget 2020. India’s fiscal situation is not encouraging either.

The Economic Survey 2020, presented by FM Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday – a day before India Budget 2020, pegged GDP growth at 6-6.5 per cent in FY21. While it presented an optimistic picture showing improvements in global rankings, the number of startups and ease of doing business, etc., many questions still remained and Budget 2020 is the time to answer them. According to experts, FM Nirmala Sitharaman must take measures to boost consumer demand so that money comes to the market cycle and revive dried up funds for companies. Financial Express Online brings to you minute by minute updates of the Union Budget 2020. Stay tuned for Budget 2020 LIVE updates:

