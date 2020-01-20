Budget 2020: Let’s grow both edtech and skill-tech

Published: January 20, 2020 12:30:13 AM

Union Budget 2020 India: What do B-Schools expect from this year’s Budget?

Union Budget 2020 India, Budget 2020 IndiaBudget 2020-21: The upcoming Union Budget is an opportunity for the government to right its past wrongs.

By Vibhava Srivastava

Budget 2020 India: In Union Budget 2019, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposed the New Education Policy (NEP) that acknowledged the importance of promoting skill development through schools as well as higher education with an emphasis on technology, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, big data analytics. The draft NEP 2019 envisioned preparing students not only to seamlessly merge with the workforce of tomorrow, but also to be in sync with evolving needs of Industry 4.0.

Related News

However, the said draft has a number of missing dots. It neither addresses current challenges (structural unemployment, decreasing job security, rise of gig economy), nor it suggests any mechanism to overcome these challenges. The upcoming Union Budget is an opportunity for the government to right its past wrongs.

Watch Video: What is Union Budget of India?

B-Schools, and the education industry in general, expect Budget 2020 to offer robust remedial solutions that are aligned with the vision of creating a thriving education ecosystem. We hope the government will roll out incentives to provide impetus to the activities and subsequently to the growth of edtech as well as of skill-tech enterprises. Such incentives along with funding provisions will create space for collaboration amongst the eminent B-Schools and industry. This will provide a boost to the industry’s sluggish growth.

The author is assistant professor, Marketing, MDI Gurgaon

Do you know What is Finance Bill, Short Term Capital Gains Tax, Fiscal Policy in India, Section 80C of Income Tax Act 1961, Expenditure Budget? FE Knowledge Desk explains each of these and more in detail at Financial Express Explained. Also get Live BSE/NSE Stock Prices, latest NAV of Mutual Funds, Best equity funds, Top Gainers, Top Losers on Financial Express. Don’t forget to try our free Income Tax Calculator tool.

  1. Home
  2. Budget 2020
  3. Budget 2020 Let’s grow both edtech and skill-tech
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement
Advertisement

Most Read

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Budget 2020: PMO tells FM Nirmala Sitharaman not to set over ambitious targets
2Budget 2020: Easier OTP-based instant registration, higher investment, disbursal limits expected
3Budget 2020: No tax on SCSS! Full rebate on Senior Citizens Savings Scheme – SBI Research proposal